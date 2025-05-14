"Future WNBA icon" "Lights out shooter": Fans gush over Azzi Fudd’s first workout video since becoming national champion 

Last month, the UConn Huskies clinched their 12th national title, led by the exceptional Azzi Fudd, who delivered in the final against the Gamecocks.

With the new season coming up, Fudd will need to be a leader for the Huskies as Geno Auriemma and the players are keen to run it back and defend the title. On Tuesday, Fudd was seen working out with Chris Joseph Brickley, preparing for the new season.

Watching the video of Fudd's workout on Brickley's Instagram page, fans were excited to see their favourite player back in action.

"Future WNBA Icon," a supporter reacted.

"Silent Assassin," another user wrote.

"Fudd Season approaching," a college hoops fan shared.

Fans react to Azzi Fudd returning to practice ahead of the new season (Image via Instagram/@cbrickley603)

"Lights out shooter," another netizen wrote.

"WNBA ain't ready," a fan said.

"Leader on and off the court," another user opined.

The video showed Fudd practising some long-range three-pointers and some mid-range jumpers. Her form and shooting accuracy, once again, mesmerised the fans.

Azzi Fudd opened up on the mental health aspect of sport after winning the national title with UConn

Azzi Fudd has always been a big advocate for mental health in sport. On May 13, her response was posted by the Kevin Love Fund's Instagram page. It is an organisation that focuses on maintaining equity between the physical and mental aspects of the game.

"To me, being more than your sport means knowing your worth, knowing that you're not getting all of your identity from basketball, from whatever sport you play, knowing that you can use that platform of your sport to do good, to help others," Fudd said. "Just making sure your sport doesn't define you."

She highlighted how much she focuses on taking care of her mental health and surrounding herself with the right people.

"During a long season, I take care of my mental health by, one, surrounding myself with people who are going to push me, help me through the tough times. Two, talking to someone... It took me a long time to figure that out, but it was my first time doing that this year, and I think it helped tremendously. I wouldn't have been as mentally stable as I have been," she added.

Fudd will have a bigger role for the Huskies in the upcoming season with the likes of Paige Bueckers, Aubrey Griffin, and Kaitlyn Chen moving on to the WNBA.

