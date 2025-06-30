Gabbie Marshall, Kylie Feuerbach and more hysterical as Jada Gyamfi mocks Iowa teammate with embarrassing snap

Gabbie Marshall and some of her former Iowa women's basketball teammates made fun of an incoming freshman in a recent Instagram post. The Hawkeye junior shared a photo dump of her post-season activities with friends on Monday.

However, the last snap caught the attention of her followers, including her teammates. It is a blurry photo of four-star prospect Journey Houston on the floor, tangled in what appears to be a piece of training equipment.

"Love clearly exists 🩵," Gyamfi captioned the snaps.

The photo elicited hilarious reactions from other Hawkeye players, including Marshall, Kylie Feuerback, Taylor Stremlow, Caillen Levin and others.

"I need you to explain the last pic ASAPP k?" Marshall wrote.

"Last pic best pic," senior guard Feuerbach also wrote.

"Clipped," freshman Stremlow commented.

Here are more reactions from Hawkeye players to Houston's fall.

"I helped Journey I swear I did 😂😂," incoming Iowa sophomore Chazadi Wright commented.

"Journey bro that’s cra," freshman Levin also commented.

"Ur so cutie sweetie amazing gorgeous," another incoming freshman Addie Deal wrote.

Kylie Feuerbach ready for her final season for Iowa

Kylie Feuerbach will return for her sixth and final season in collegiate basketball. This time, she expressed her readiness to give her all for Iowa women's basketball, where she has been for the past three seasons.

“A lot of unseen hours that go into the gym and putting in that extra work, feeling that trust and confidence as the season progresses,” said Feuerbach per On3 last Thursday. “Sometimes it takes time to get into your role and know where you are on the team. Knowing my position over that second half (of last year), I just knew I had to step up in different ways.”

“I’ve faced a lot of adversity over the years, so I’m always ready to go with whatever minutes I have, but having a set role, and knowing where my minutes are going to be that definitely helps," she added.

Feuerbach's time in Iowa was anything but smooth. After transferring from Iowa State for her sophomore year, Feuerbach tore her ACL, garnering a medical redshirt for the rest of the year. She returned to the court last season but struggled with limited minutes despite starting all 34 games.

The 2024-25 season was a more stable one for the Chicago native who averaged 7.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals over the final 17 games of the season. She returns for one final season as she aims to close the chapter with Iowa on a positive note.

