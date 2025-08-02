"Game is GIVING": 3x National champ Dawn Staley goes on a tweeting frenzy watching LA Sparks vs. Seattle Storm game

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley went into full hype mode during an intense WNBA game between the LA Sparks and Seattle Storm on Friday. The Sparks defeated the Storm in double overtime, 108-106.During the game, Staley took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her excitement about the game.&quot;This @WNBA @LASparks @seattlestorm game is GIVING!! Play this game we all love SISTERS!!! 😍😍😍,&quot; Staley tweeted.The game was tied at 86-86 at the end of regulation, leading to the first OT. Staley returned to X to post again.&quot;We deserve these extra minutes in this game! Who yall got @seattlestorm or @LASparks?&quot;After Storm's Skylar Diggins posted a layup to send the game to double overtime (99-99), Staley was officially in a frenzy mode.&quot;We want more! We want more! Double OT for us! Let’s goooooo WBB!!! @WNBA,&quot; the three-time national championship winner wrote.With 4.3 seconds left in double OT, Dearica Hamby made a contested layup to give Los Angeles a 108-106 win. Staley posted her gratitude for what turned out to be one of the most exciting games in the league this season.&quot;Thank you @LASparks! Thank you @seattlestorm! Thank you @WNBA!&quot; the Gamecocks coach added.Staley's former Gamecocks star Sania Feagin plays for the Sparks, which won that night. She was selected as the 21st pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.Dawn Staley attends ACL World ChampionshipDawn Staley made a special appearance at the American Cornhole League (ACL) World Championship on Saturday. Staley was at the Rock Hill Sports &amp; Convention Center, where she signed autographs of her book, “Uncommon Favor.”The Gamecocks coach was expected to team up with other celebrities and ACL professionals to play “Cornhole For A Cause.” She paired with Mark Richards. Other celebrities competing include Shemar Moore, Trey Burchfield, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Toni Breidinger.Staley has been busy during the offseason. When she is not touring for her book, she is attending events for a great cause. On Friday, Staley hosted a back-to-school bash in partnership with Richland School District One and Absolute Total Care. She gifted books, shoes, bags and other items to help children prepare ahead of their first day of school.