“Geno Auriemma called a bad timeout”: NCAA analyst calls out UConn HC’s error with Paige Bueckers’s clear scoring opportunity

No. 5 UConn fell in a close 80-76 matchup at No.19 Tennessee Thursday night. NCAA analyst Robin Lundberg discussed the ranked contest in a video on YouTube after the game. Lundberg shared his thoughts on what he considered a crucial mistake by Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma in the ranked contest.

"Geno Auriemma called a bad timeout late in the game when Paige Bueckers had the advantage," Lundberg said.

Trending

The timeout Lundberg is referring to came with 15 seconds left in the game. Auriemma called a timeout as UConn trailed 78-76. Following the timeout, the Huskies missed their final two shot attempts, and a late layup by the Vols' junior forward Zee Spearman secured the Tennessee win. It was the first time Tennessee defeated UConn since 2007.

In his post game remarks to the media, Auriemma spoke about why he thought his team lost the game between the two ranked rivals and said:

"The bottom line is we have some players on our team that are supposed to be our best players and they've got to play better. That's all there is to it."

Coach Auriemma may have been referring to Paige Bueckers, his star senior guard who shot just 31.25% from the field against Tennessee and recorded only 14 points.

UConn Huskies vs Tennessee Lady Volunteers - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers's recent struggles

Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.7 points per game this season, down from 21.9 last season. Despite her average, the senior guard hasn't put up over 18 points since a defeat to Creighton on January 25. In UConn's last three contests, she's scored 14 points, 18 points, and a season-low 8 points in a win over DePaul.

Paige Bueckers - Source: Imagn

However, the loss to Tennessee on Thursday can't be blamed on Bueckers alone. No UConn player put up 20-plus points, with freshman forward Sarah Strong leading the team in scoring with 18 points. The Huskies shot 40.3% from the field, compared to the Vols' 45.7%. The Huskies were also outrebounded 46-34 by the Lady Volunteers.

Although Bueckers has been off her game as of late, a variety of factors contributed to UConn's loss against Tennessee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here