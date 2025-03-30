Geno Auriemma cheekily backtracks Paige Bueckers comment in hilarious post-game interview

After trailing at halftime, Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies of Geno Auriemma got their act together in their 82-59 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners. Key to this resurgence was the Lady Huskies' star player. Bueckers racked up a career high 40 points during the game, which led to Auriemma calling it the guard's best performance yet.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Well, maybe not the best, according to Geno Auriemma. In the post-game press conference, the coach backtracked on his earlier comments:

"Did I really say that, that that's the best I've seen her play? That came out of mouth? Well, that's the most I've seen her shoot, and she was really bad defensively, so we can't just let her off the hook that easily" said Auriemma in his post-game press conference.

Ad

Forward Sarah Strong, and guards Ashlynn Shade and Azzi Fudd contributed 11, 12, and 10 points, respectively. Strong led the Huskies in rebounds with 11, and shared the top spot in assists with Fudd with five each. It's safe to say that Bueckers was the true difference maker on offense in this encounter. She also had six rebounds and an assist.

What did Geno Auriemma say about Paige Bueckers' performance immediately after the game?

In the same press conference in which he later criticized her defensive performance, Auriemma initially said:

Ad

"Paige was spectacular," Auriemma said, per an X post from SNY. "That was as good a game as I've seen her play the whole time she's been here, at the most important time. And when you're a senior and you've been around as long as she has, this is what you're here to do. This is why you came here."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Bueckers' departure imminent, a lot has been made of her relationship with Geno Auriemma. Despite the coach being fond of the player and torn up about her departure, he seemingly remains in denial. However, the point guard and the fans have caught on to his emotional side.

With their win, the UConn Huskies advance to the Elite Eight. They will play at Spokane Arena again on Monday, with their opponent still to be determined.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here