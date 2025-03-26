Geno Auriemma cuts off post-game interview to watch JuJu Watkins vs Mississippi State

The University of Connecticut Huskies continue to march on their quest for a 12th national title in the Geno Auriemma era, and their first in almost a decade. They have made mincemeat of their opponents in the first two games of this year’s tournament, handily dismissing their opponents, Arkansas State 103-34, and South Dakota State 91-57.

After their win against the Jackrabbits, Auriemma quickly joined the ESPN broadcast team of Rebecca Lobo and Beth Mowins.

Lobo asked Auriemma to answer a question, which he then politely cut, “In a minute, because we’ve got to get to JuJu”, referring to JuJu Watson’s game against Mississippi State coming next.

He quickly replied, “Oh, man. Get off me right now and get to her! I want to watch her play!” To end the interview, Auriemma counted down the broadcast before telling JuJu to “take over.”

It was not destined to be, however, as after the interview, Auriemma was not able to watch JuJu Watkins that much as the Trojans’ night took a turn for the worse.

Watkins tore her ACL in the first quarter of their Round of 32 game, shutting down her run in this year's big dance. This injury puts a damper on what was looking to be a certain Elite Eight rematch between her and the Huskies’ Paige Bueckers.

The basketball world was buzzing for Watkins on social media, with personalities like fellow college player Flau’jae Johnson, WNBA players Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Aliyah Boston, legends Magic Johnson and Lisa Leslie, and even broadcaster Ros Gold-Onwude offering up prayers and messages of support for the Trojans guard.

Paige Bueckers goes out in style

Paige Bueckers finishes her last home game at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, in style with a dominant win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. She put up 34 points, which ties her career-high, and added 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals. She only scored 11 points in their game against Arkansas State, but she didn’t have to do much as the game was over in the first quarter.

Looking ahead, Bueckers will look to keep that scoring touch in their Sweet Sixteen matchup against the No. 3-seeded Oklahoma Sooners, who have also romped through their competition behind a balanced offense led by center Raegan Beers.

The game between the Huskies and the Sooners will be played on Saturday at 5:30 PM ET at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

