Geno Auriemma "excited" as new transfer Kayleigh Hecekl makes UConn move official

UConn coach Geno Auriemma expressed excitement in welcoming USC transfer Kayleigh Heckel to the team.

The team announced on Monday that the 5-foot-9 incoming sophomore officially signed up for the defending women's basketball champions after spending one season with the Trojans.

"Kayleigh has a passion for the game," Auriemma said. "She plays at a quick pace and can impact both ends of the court. She's a great teammate and someone who wants to grow on and off the court. We're excited to have her at Connecticut."

Heckel appeared in 34 games for USC last season, averaging 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. The guard played quality minutes in the 2025 NCAA Tournament after JuJu Watkins suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the second round against Mississippi State.

The Long Island Lutheran high school star was a 2024 McDonald's and Jordan Brand All-American and helped Team USA win the gold medal at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup.

Heckel's tournament averages of 12.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 3.7 apg were enough to be included in the U18 AmeriCup All-Tournament Second Team.

Kayleigh Heckel joins solid UConn cast for 2025-26 season campaign

Kayleigh Heckel joins a solid UConn lineup that will have 10 players returning from last season's championship run, including National Freshman of the Year Sarah Strong and Final Four Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd.

The Huskies also acquired Wisconsin transfer Serah Williams and freshmen Kelis Fisher, Gandy Malou-Mamel, and Blanca Quiñonez during the offseason.

UConn looks to win back-to-back national titles for the first time since 2014 when Breanna Stewart and the Huskies bested Notre Dame 79-58 in the national final.

The team eventually completed an unprecedented four-peat, winning over Notre Dame and Syracuse in the 2015 and 2016 finals, respectively.

Since then, no team has achieved the feat, although Dawn Staley's South Carolina took home three championships in the next seven NCAA Tournaments. The Gamecocks had a chance to secure back-to-back titles last season but were stopped by the Paige Bueckers-led UConn in the final, losing 82-59.

UConn is ranked No. 2 in On3's "Women's NCAA basketball Way-Too-Early Top 25" behind South Carolina. The Huskies are ahead of Texas, UCLA and LSU in On3's rankings released last week.

The rankings didn't count the official signing of Kayleigh Heckel, so expect a change in On3's next release of their Way-Too-Early Rankings.

