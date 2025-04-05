Geno Auriemma gushes over UConn's efforts vs UCLA as Huskies secure national championship spot in dominant fashion 

Geno Auriemma's No. 2 seed UConn Huskies trounced the top-seed UCLA Bruins 85-51 in the Final Four on Friday. The Huskies will now face Dawn Staley's South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament final on Sunday.

Ad

However, after the Final Four game, Auriemma took some time to praise his UConn players for their superb efforts in the dominant win over the Bruins.

"It means we played great tonight," Auriemma said via SNY when asked about the 30+ point win over a No. 1 seed team to book a spot in the final. "And I thought we executed everything we set out to do. We had a great game plan and we played so hard, and we were so energetic out there. And so aggressive on the offensive end and defensive end.

Ad

Trending

"Whether that transfers over to Sunday remains to be seen, but for one night, I thought for one night we were the best team in the country," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Huskies' stellar offensive display against UCLA was led by Sarah Strong, who racked up 22 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Azzi Fudd added 19 points with one assist, while Paige Bueckers also contributed with an important 16 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The Bruins had just one offensive threat in the form of Lauren Betts, who scored a game-high 26 points, along with five rebounds and one assist. However, she didn't get any major support from her teammates as no other Bruins player scored double-digit points.

Ad

Geno Auriemma will aim to end UConn's 9-year drought without a national title

NCAA Womens Basketball: UConn Huskies HC Geno Auriemma - Source: Imagn

Geno Auriemma has already won 11 national titles at UConn, which is the most by any college basketball coach. He could add a 12th title if the Huskies beat the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday.

Ad

Auriemma could also end UConn's nine-year drought without a national title. The last time he led the Huskies to the championship was in 2016.

However, beating Dawn Staley's South Carolina will be no ordinary job. The Gamecocks are the reigning national champions and will want to keep hold of their crown on Sunday.

Will Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies clinch the national championship this season? Or will the South Carolina Gamecocks go back-to-back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here