Geno Auriemma puts Hall of Fame ambition ahead of Paige Bueckers after becoming No. 1 pick in 2025 WNBA draft

Paige Bueckers was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, selected by the Dallas Wings on Monday. While that was a remarkable achievement for Bueckers, now a Wings rookie, her former UConn head coach Geno Auriemma believes there’s one more milestone she needs to reach to cement her legacy as one of the game’s greats.

In an interview with SNY UConn posted Tuesday on Instagram by B/R W Sports, Auriemma said Bueckers has the potential to become a Hall of Famer — just like several of her UConn predecessors.

"Every single one of our players (who) has gone No. 1 before Paige is rprobably going to be the Hall of Fame. So, she's got some work to do," the Huskies coach said.

Bueckers is now the latest UConn player to be selected No. 1 in the draft, following in the footsteps of Sue Bird (2002), Diana Taurasi (2004), Tina Charles (2010), Maya Moore (2011) and Breanna Stewart (2016). In another interview published by CT Insider, Auriemma discussed how these players have had Hall of Fame careers.

“You know how No. 1 picks sometimes fizzle out? Lottery picks sometimes fizzle out,” he said (per CT Insider's Mike Anthony). “Those six, they’ve become superstars, Hall of Famers. All six of those guys are Hall of Famers. When you think of it that way, you’re like, holy moly. It’s a pretty good bet to bet on a UConn kid.”

Bueckers entered the draft as a national champion, having recently led the Huskies to their 12th NCAA title.

Geno Auriemma and Paige Bueckers share emotional moment after WNBA draft selection

Paige Bueckers is officially WNBA-bound after being picked No. 1 by the Dallas Wings during Monday night's draft. The UConn standout rushed to hug her head coach, Geno Auriemma, after WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced her as the top selection.

Bueckers, long projected as the top pick, was visibly emotional as she made her way to Auriemma, who was seated at a nearby table.

In a post-draft interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe, Bueckers expressed her appreciation for those who contributed to her stellar career.

"Just an overwhelming sense of gratitude. It's super surreal, just being here, with other draft invitees, my teammates are here, my family is here."Just super grateful. Been focused on staying grateful, staying where my feet are, and being here, I'm just extremely blessed," she said.

Bueckers, who helped lead UConn to its latest national championship, is expected to become the new face of the Wings under new coach Chris Koclanes. The Wings' first preseason game is scheduled for May 2, with their regular-season opener set for May 16.

