Geno Auriemma reveals hilarious first step in preparation for National championship game vs South Carolina

UConn coach Geno Auriemma has less than two days to prepare his team for the national title game against top-seed South Carolina on Sunday. The No. 2 seed Huskies crushed top-seed UCLA 85-51 in the Final Four on Friday, to book a spot in the finale.
In his post-game press conference, Auriemma hilariously discussed the first step of his preparation for the national championship matchup against South Carolina.
"It won't be tonight, it will be sometime tomorrow," Auriemma said.
After having a glance at his watch, the UConn coach asked a reporter about the time, which was 12:23 a.m. ET. Auriemma then spilled the beans on his plans for the rest of the night.
"I'm cutting into the one thing I do have control over - what wine I'm drinking tonight," Auriemma said. "But how we're gonna play South Carolina, I'm waiting to hear from my staff about what we're gonna do."
Sarah Strong led the scoring for UConn in the NCAA Tournament semifinal against UCLA, scoring 22 points while also adding eight rebounds and two assists. Her teammates Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers contributed 19 points and 16 points, respectively.
Meanwhile, UCLA star Lauren Betts posted a game-high 26 points, with five rebounds and an assist. However, no other Bruins player posted double-digit points.
Geno Auriemma will be looking to add historic 12th national title to his collection at UConn
Geno Auriemma has an opportunity to extend his own record of 11 national titles when UConn faces South Carolina on Sunday. The NCAA Tournament finale will tip off at 3 p.m. ET from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Auriemma already holds the record for the most national titles won by a coach in college basketball history. However, UConn has not won the national title since 2016.
Now, Auriemma can win his 12th national title on Sunday. However, his Huskies team has Dawn Staley's Gamecocks standing in the way. Notably, South Carolina is the reigning national champion and will aim to retain its crown.
