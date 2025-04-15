Geno Auriemma reveals lessons from #1 WNBA Draft picks like Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and Maya Moore over the years at UConn

UConn coach Geno Auriemma recently won his twelfth national championship after a nine-year drought. In addition to his haul of national titles, the legendary UConn coach has also distinguished himself for producing several prospects who were picked No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft.

On Monday evening, former UConn standout Paige Bueckers became the sixth Huskies star to be picked No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft when the Dallas Wings exercised their option.

Before Bueckers, there was Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart who were all the No. 1 pick in their respective years.

During Monday's segment of "Good Morning America," Auriemma revealed what he learned from his former players who were picked No.1 overall during the WNBA Draft (2:00).

"As somebody said, 'How did you win 12 national championships?' Well, they're all there," Geno Auriemma said. "What I learned is that coaching really, really good players, is really really hard because they are so smart. They know so much about what they're doing that you really have to be on point all the time and you have to challenge them every day because they thrive on challenges, right?

"And I learned that you also have to take what comes back from them because they're risk takers. So, you might go, 'Hey Robin, this is what I want you to do.' And they're walking out there and they say, 'Nah, we ain't doing that.' But you have to trust them, Paige is the same way. Every decision that those guys make, was about winning. So, you gotta trust that."

Geno Auriemma advises Paige Buecker's new coach

Geno Auriemma had a famously close bond with Paige Bueckers during her five-year career in Storrs and the UConn coach revealed several times how the Dallas Wings star pushed back on many of his suggestions. After she was picked No. 1 overall by the Wings on Monday evening, Auriemma gave her new WNBA coach Chris Koclanes some advice on how to handle her.

“Be ready for her to challenge you and you should challenge her,” Geno Auriemma said. “She’s going to be a risk-taker and you’re going to have to live with some of the risks because most times, they actually pay off. At the end of the day, keep in mind that she wants to win as much as you do and she’ll spend more time in the gym than you do.”

Paige Bueckers thrived under the guidance of Geno Auriemma, winning the National Player of the Year as a freshman and emerging as the best player in her class, pinpointing why his advice to the Dallas Wings coach could prove invaluable.

