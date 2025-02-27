Geno Auriemma says UConn legend Diana Taurasi and Sarah Strong gave him similar first impressions

Diana Taurasi, one of Geno Auriemma's former players, announced her retirement after a legendary career in the WNBA. He compared her to Sarah Strong, a current star for the UConn Huskies.

The future Hall of Famer, Taurasi played for the Huskies from 2000 to 2004 and won three NCAA championships and garnered multiple National Player of the Year Awards from various respected outlets. She continued her winning ways in the WNBA, playing for 20 years from 2004 to 2024 as she won three titles, two Finals MVPs and became the league's all-time leading scorer.

Auriemma reflected on Taurasi's UConn career during a media press conference on Wednesday, recalling a moment during one of the team's practices when everyone realized her exceptional talent. He compared the retired star to Strong.

"They knew right away, this is the best player in the gym every day now. She had a lot of Sarah Strong in her. She didn't want to show that every minute of every day, every possession, because she was very deferential to those guys. She appreciated they won a national championship. I've not won anything, but they all knew, and we all knew that there's something different about this kid than everybody else," Auriemma said at the 8:45 mark.

What's next for Geno Auriemma, Huskies

It's quite a notable comparison for Geno Auriemma to make between Diana Taurasi and Sarah Strong, given the legacy Taurasi left behind in college and the WNBA. However, Strong's skillset presents a lot of upside that warrants the connection.

Strong, as a freshman, is averaging impressive numbers of 15.9 points, eight rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. She has recorded six double-doubles and counting, thus cementing herself as one of the team's best players.

Her efforts have helped UConn boast a 26-3 overall record, remaining perfect with a 16-0 performance in league play, including an ongoing five-game win streak. They average 81.4 points on 51% shooting from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by a margin of 29.4 points per contest.

Aside from Strong, Paige Bueckers helps lead the team with 18.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals. Azzi Fudd comes next with 13 points and two rebounds, while Ashlynn Shade provides 8.5 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Geno Auriemma and the No. 5 Huskies are preparing for their next matchup, hosting the No. 22 Creighton Blue Jays on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. ET.

