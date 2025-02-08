Geno Auriemma has once again "thrown Paige Bueckers under the bus" after Tennessee loss, claims women’s hoops analyst

Geno Auriemma was critical of Paige Bueckers' inconsistent level of aggression following the No. 5 UConn Huskies' 80-76 loss to the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers on Thursday. This prompted backlash from a college basketball analyst.

Rachel DeMita uploaded a video of the "Courtside Club" show on Friday, reacting to Auriemma's comments regarding Bueckers. She had 14 points and eight assists but shot 5-of-16 from the field, and was unable to have her best impact against Tennessee.

"Paige wants the ball in her hands all the time, then when they trap her, she don't want the ball in her hands. So now we try to get her moving from, you know, one thing to another, moving without the ball. So we've got to come to some sort of definitive thing here, how we're going to handle it," Geno Auriemma said.

DeMita did not like Auriemma's approach of criticizing Bueckers.

"This is not the first time that Geno has seemingly thrown Paige under the bus, said stuff about her publicly, and it honestly seems to be only this season...

"Paige isn't playing to her full ability, but at this point in time, I truly feel for her. This, to me, is so wildly unprofessional as a coach, and especially a coach that has been around as long as Geno has," DeMita responded at the 2:20 mark.

NCAA analyst questions Geno Auriemma calling out Paige Bueckers

NCAA analyst Robin Lundberg also weighed in on Auriemma seemingly calling out his star player Paige Bueckers publicly after their loss to Tennessee. (Start at 5:37)

"I mean, I'm not so sure that's the proper tact to publicly call out a player. But I mean, Geno has the results to back it up," Lundberg said in a video on Friday.

While Lundberg points out that while Auriemma hasn't had recent success - the last of his 11 national championships came in 2016 - he also says Bueckers hasn't had a track record of major success as well.

Lundberg also criticized Bueckers' play this season, saying she hasn't been playing like the obvious No. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft. Bueckers is averaging 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists this season.

Geno Auriemma and the Huskies will look to bounce back in their next game against Providence on Sunday.

The Friars, who are 10-15 on the season, have lost nine of their first 12 Big East matchups but returned to the win column after beating DePaul 76-63 on Feb. 6.

