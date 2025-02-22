Geno Auriemma is trying to challenge Paige Bueckers with “mixed messages”, NCAA analyst explains

UConn women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma understands Paige Bueckers to be one of the best players in the country. However, he has emphasized the need for her to be consistently aggressive, drawing attention from a basketball analyst.

Ad

Robin Lundberg uploaded an episode of "The Robin Lundberg Show" to YouTube on Feb. 20. He reacted to the recent play of Bueckers and UConn, who are on a four-game win streak. He also responded to Auriemma's comments about Bueckers being assertive on offense.

"She could go out there and try to get 25 shots every night if she wanted it to be that way, but she doesn't. And like she said, I just want to make sure that she takes advantage of all the opportunities that she has. But every time she does force the action, every time she is coming down the floor, she's one of the few players out there that you see her head's always up and she sees everything that's going on. So the more aggressive she is, I think the better our team is," Auriemma said at the 2:02 mark.

Ad

Trending

"Geno's basically saying she's an all-around player who can affect the game without scoring, but you know he has in the past, said he needs more from the best players which was a message to Paige so clearly, Geno sees it on himself, I think, to challenge her. That might kind of be what he's trying to do, is challenge her as the season goes along," Lundberg replied at the 3:20 mark.

Ad

Ad

What's next for Geno Auriemma, Huskies

Geno Auriemma can be pleased with the UConn Huskies's overall performance this season, as one of the best teams in women's college basketball.

UConn boasts a 25-3 overall record, going 15-0 in Big East Play. They average 81.3 points on 50.8% shooting from the field and 38.2% from the 3-point range, outscoring opponents by an average of 29 points per game.

Paige Bueckers leads the way with 18.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals after 26 appearances. Sarah Strong follows with 15.9 points and 7.9 rebounds, Azzi Fudd puts up 13.1 points on 47.4% shooting from downtown, while Ashlynn Shade contributes with 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Geno Auriemma and the No. 5 Huskies prepare for their next matchup, which will be on the road. They face the Butler Bulldogs at the Hinkle Fieldhouse on Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here