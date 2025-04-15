“Geno is the best, then Danny”: UConn fans react as Dan Hurley shares his unwavering dedication for the Huskies

UConn basketball fans shared divided opinions after the men's head coach, Dan Hurley, admitted his unwavering commitment to the program. Hurley's Huskies endured a difficult 2024-25 season. Their woes began with the Maui Invitational, where they lost all three games.

On Tuesday's Instagram post by Esquire, Hurley revealed he would do everything humanly possible to win with the UConn team, even if it meant making himself look like "an ass."

“If you don’t have that mindset, if you’re not that type of competitor when the game starts, then you’re probably in the wrong business,” he said. “My shareholders here—the fans, the people at UConn—deserve life-or-death desperation from their head basketball coach, for the amount of money they’re paying me. I’m going to do everything humanly possible to win every single game for them, bordering on making myself look like an ass at times—that’s a risk I’m willing to take.”

Hurley's statement generated a question about whether he was the best to ever coach the UConn basketball program. While some acknowledged his achievements, they believe the Huskies women's head coach, Geno Auriemma, who recently led the team to the program's 12th national championship title, was the best.

"He’s not even the best basketball coach at his school," a fan wrote.

"I think the coach down the hall is better right now and Dan knows that Geno is better rn," another fan wrote.

"Geno is the best, then Danny 🔥," a fan commented.

UConn fans react to Dan Hurley's statement on IG. Image via @esquire

However, Hurley led UConn to two back-to-back men's national championships and was the Big 10 defending champions entering the 2024-25 season. Despite the program's failure to achieve a three-peat and retain the conference title, fans believe Hurley was still the best to coach the game.

"Oh I love this mindset 🧠," a fan wrote.

"Best coach in the fin sport," another fan wrote.

"What a champ," a fan commented.

"Yes 100% best coach in college basketball !! 🙌🏼💯," another fan commented.

UConn fans react to Dan Hurley's statement on IG. Image via @esquire

UConn's Dan Hurley named Esquire's 2025 "Maverick of Sports"

UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley was named as one of Esquire's 2025 "Mavericks of Sports" alongside Husky legend Sue Bird. In the publication, Hurley spoke about his journey as a Husky coach and his dedication to ensuring that his team wins games.

“Shame. When you lose, you feel embarrassment that who you are failed," Hurley said. "That may seem strange, but this is my life’s work. You pour everything you have into it—building your style of play, developing players, skills, mindset, putting together a team that’s going to be able to defeat others and win championships. And when it doesn’t come together, it hurts. It’s shame.”

Hurley led UConn to two consecutive National Championships (2023-24), making the Huskies the first team to win the title in back-to-back seasons since the Florida Gators (2006-07).

