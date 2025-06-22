"Geno sees her stepping into that alpha role": Analyst speaks out on UConn star's rise as Paige Bueckers' successor

College basketball analyst Mark Zanetto is counting on the possibility that UConn guard Azzi Fudd will succeed Paige Bueckers as the Huskies' top offensive option this season.

Zanetto made the declaration in Saturday's episode of "The Hoops Capital" podcast, where he discussed the role of the reigning NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player in the 2025-26 college basketball season.

The analyst believes that Fudd will impress people with her condition and leadership. He noted that this is the first time in her UConn career that the 5-11 guard is fully healthy.

"She's aggressive. She's vocal," Zanetto said of Fudd (Timestamp 2:15). "Geno (Auriemma) sees her stepping into that 'alpha role' that was left behind by the inevitable Paige Bueckers."

Last season, Fudd played 34 games and averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She shot 47.4% (43.6% from the 3-point area) and made 91.7% of her free throws.

The Arlington, Virginia native helped UConn beat No. 1 seeds Southern California, UCLA and South Carolina in the Elite Eight, Final Four and the national championship, respectively, and win the team's 12th national championship and first since 2016.

Fudd dropped 19 points, one assist and three steals in the Huskies' 85-51 victory over the Bruins. She followed it up with a sizzling 24 points, five rebounds, one assist and three steals in UConn's championship-clinching win against the Gamecocks.

Analyst describes Sarah Strong-Azzi Fudd combo as two-headed monster

In his podcast, Mark Zanetto also talked about incoming sophomore Sarah Strong, who turned heads with her excellent freshman stint last season.

Zanetto sees the French-American star and the daughter of former WNBA forward Allison Feaster as the best player in the country. He also describes how the tandem of Azzi Fudd and Strong will perform this season.

"(We) have this incredible two-headed monster that could anchor another title run," Zanetto said (Timestamp: 2:39). "Really kind of that's what you're expecting in Storrs."

Last season, Strong proved her worth as the No. 1 freshman in the Class of 2024. The 6-2 forward averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game and helped UConn win the national championship.

She was chosen as the WBCA Freshman of the Year and earned AP Second-team All-American and USBWA third-team All-American honors last season.

Fudd and Strong will lead the Huskies' campaign this season as they aim to win their 13th national title.

