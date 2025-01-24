Georgia Amoore's 15 points not enough as Texas A&M pull off upset win vs Kentucky

Thursday night featured an upset as Georgia Amoore and the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats got stunned by the Texas A&M Aggies 61-55. Amoore led the team with 15 points, but it wasn't enough to get the win.

The Wildcats had possession of the lead going into the fourth quarter, being up 46-42 at the time. However, they went ice cold in the fourth quarter, as the Aggies limited them to nine points on 2-of-15 shooting from the field.

This allowed the momentum to swing in Texas A&M's favor, with them winning the last 12 minutes 19-9 to beat their ranked opponent.

Amoore had a rough night shooting the ball, only being successful on five out of 18 total attempts. Teonni Key led the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Dazia Lawrence provided eight points and five rebounds in the loss.

They underperformed on the offensive side of the ball, on top of Texas A&M pressuring them on defense. They were held to 31.3% shooting from the field as they only made one three-pointer on 18 attempts throughout the entirety of the game.

Aicha Coulibaly starred for the Aggies, leading with 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes of action. Texas A&M celebrated the win on social media, making it clear what they did to Kentucky.

"CAGED THE WILDCATS," the Aggies' women's basketball page posted on Instagram.

What's next for Georgia Amoore, Kentucky

It will be an offensive night to forget for Georgia Amoore and the No. 11 Wildcats. The defeat marked their first in conference play, falling to a 16-2 overall record this season.

They have put up 78.4 points on average, 46% shooting from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, beating opponents by a convincing margin of 18.8 points per game.

Amoore leads the way with 18.3 points, 7.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest. Clara Strack comes next with 15.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 blocks. Dazia Lawrence averages 13.3 points on 44.8% shooting from downtown, while Teonni Key puts up 12.2 points and 8.5 rebounds.

Georgia Amoore and the Wildcats will look to return to the win column, preparing for their next matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Jan. 26 at noon ET.

