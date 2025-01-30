Georgia coach Mike White reveals why he started Dakota Leffew against South Carolina: "It shouldn’t matter that much"

Georgia Bulldogs coach Mike White has shed light on why he decided to start senior guard Dakota Leffew against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday.

White made a change to his team's starting lineup as he looked to help the team end their four-game losing streak. The Bulldogs won the game 71-60.

"Just to change it up a little bit,” White told the media. “You’re not penalizing one guy and rewarding another guy. I don’t care who starts, but I know young people do. When I was in college, I enjoyed hearing my name being called. But more important to me was winning and trying to get into the tournament and winning a big game.

“But you know, when you’ve got a really good culture it shouldn’t matter that much. And I don’t think Dakota was much different, you know. He’s really handled it well coming off the bench. We’ve considered him a starter, of course.” (04:33)

Leffew recorded 14 points, four assists and three steals against South Carolina.

Senior Tyrin Lawrence started off the bench and had two points and two rebounds.

“What went into it, trying to jump-start [Leffew] and jump-start Tyrin at the same time,” White said. “Trying to get Tyrin on the ball a little bit more and Dakota off the ball a little bit more, just changing our rotations and how those first couple of substitutions would go."

Mike White's Bulldogs end losing streak

Coach Mike White rescued his team from their fifth consecutive loss as they defeated South Carolina on Tuesday.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 15 Georgia at Georgia Tech - Source: Getty

The Georgia Bulldogs dominated the first half, taking a 35-21 lead. Although they were outscored 39-36 in the second half, their strong start secured a victory, making the second-half deficit irrelevant to the outcome.

The win put the Bulldogs in 11th place in the Southeastern Conference (15-6, 3-5). They will be looking to build on their recent win when they face Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum on Saturday.

