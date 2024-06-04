Georgia QB Carson Beck's sister Kylie reacts to Alix Earle's opening show at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Runway Show: "Soooo Iconic"

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck's sister Kylie Beck reacted to TikTok star Alix Earle's opening show walk at the Sports Illustrated 2024 Miami Swim Week Runway Show. Earle, the girlfriend of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, is also the star of the magazine's digital cover, and thus, she was the model to open the show.

Beck, who is a trained jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary dancer, reacted to Earle's runway pictures, sharing a post from the TikTok star's account on Monday and captioning it:

"Soooo iconic."

For the second round of the show, Earle was accompanied by her three sisters on the runway.

Carson Beck's sister often shares glamorous pictures from her shoot days and also competes in pageants. In September 2023, she posed in a sky-blue gown with a sash that read "Miss Freedom USA."

She was also crowned Teen Miss Dance USA in 2022 and Miss Capital City's Outstanding Teen. According to Grace Conservatory, Kylie is also pursuing her dream of becoming an author, as she is in the final stages of publishing a book of poems titled "Beyond the Surface."

Georgia HC Kirby Smart reveals what changes Carson Beck can make as a QB in the upcoming college football season

Carson Beck was a key player for the Georgia Bulldogs last season. He is a favorite for the 2025 Heisman Trophy. But his coach Kirby Smart still thinks there are a few areas where the QB can better himself.

"(Carson can elevate) his leadership of the wideouts and the offense," Smart said, according to 247 Sports. "He was in complete command of it (last year), but there were times I think he knows that he could say, 'You know what, I can step up and be a bigger voice and a bigger leader.'

"We had a lot of veteran players on that offense that had played a lot more than him. Now we don't. He is the veteran that has played the most and has the most command. He'll do a good job doing that."

His fans would want to see that kind of change in his playing style. Carson Beck completed 302 passes for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

