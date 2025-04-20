Georgia standout Asa Newell bids farewell to the Bulldogs following NBA Draft decision

Asa Newell will not return to Georgia for his sophomore season, the 6-foot-11 power forward has announced.

Newell’s future was up in the air following the conclusion of the 2024-2025 season, but the Destin native has now ended all speculations.

Newell took to his Instagram page on Saturday to bid farewell to Georgia Fans, signifying the end of his time with the team.

The 6-foot-11 shared videos and photos from his time with the team before adding the caption Thank you, Georgia… #GoodMoney.

Losing Newell is a big blow for the Bulldogs, as he was one of the best players on their team in the just-concluded season. Although the Bulldogs finished 12th in the Southeastern Conference with an 8-10 record, Newell helped the team reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015 after they finished with a 20-13 overall record.

While the team lost to the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first round, Newell was one of the best players on the floor that game, dropping 20 points, eight rebounds, and one assist.

Despite Georgia’s first-round exit in the NCAA tournament, Newell averaged 15.4 points per game across 33 games. He also averaged 6.9 rebounds, shot 54.3% from the field, and 29.2% from the three-point line.

He led the team in points and rebounds. The Bulldogs will now have to find a way to replace Newell if they are to improve on their position from last season.

What's next for Asa Newell?

While the Bulldogs are still on the lookout for Newell’s replacement, the Destin native already knows his next step.

Newell is expected to enter the 2025 NBA draft after spending just one year playing college basketball. The 6-foot-11 forward is projected to go 21st overall, as per ESPN, and 15th as per On3.

Irrespective of where he ends up in the draft, it is a significant move in his development, given that the just-concluded season was his first and only year playing college basketball.

Newell will get to know about his NBA prospects when the draft selection takes place in June.

However, for now, the 6-foot-11 power forward will work on some aspects of his game that need improvement.

While Newell is an efficient scorer and rebounder, he needs to improve on his passing and learn how to involve his teammates more.

In his first and only year at Georgia, Newell averaged 0.9 assists per game.

