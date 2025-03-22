Georgia Tech vs. Richmond: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

The eighth-seeded Richmond Spiders dominated en route to a 74-49 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the ninth-seeded Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday. The Spiders (28-6) will play the winner of the UCLA vs. Southern game in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

The Spiders were led by a dominant performance from Maggie Doogan, who had 30 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists. The Yellow Jackets (22-11) had a difficult time being consistent on the offensive side of the court and a terrible seven-point first quarter was something the team could not overcome.

Let's take a deeper dive into the Georgia Tech vs. Richmond box score and discuss how this game wound up going.

Georgia Tech vs. Richmond box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score Georgia Tech 7 16 11 15 49 Richmond 19 16 18 21 74

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Kayla Blackshear F 3-10 0-0 0-2 6 9 0 2 1 1 2 6 Chazadi Wright G 2-7 0-3 0-0 1 3 2 0 0 0 1 4 Kara Dunn G 2-11 0-4 2-2 3 4 1 1 0 0 2 6 Zoesha Smith G 2-4 0-0 0-0 1 2 1 0 0 2 3 4 Tonie Morgan G 5-10 1-3 1-3 1 7 5 1 1 3 3 12 Ariadna Termis C 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tianna Thompson G 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Dani Carnegie G 2-10 2-6 1-2 1 2 3 0 0 1 2 7 D'Asia Thomas-Harris G 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 Rusne Augustinaite G 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ines Noguero G 3-8 1-5 0-0 0 1 2 2 0 1 1 7

Richmond Spiders box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Maggie Doogan F 11-18 5-8 3-4 1 15 6 0 1 4 2 30 Addie Budnik F 6-7 2-3 0-0 2 7 1 0 1 2 3 14 Ally Sweeney G 0-7 0-6 0-0 1 2 3 0 0 2 1 0 Rachel Ullstrom G 4-10 1-2 0-0 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 9 Katie Hill G 2-5 0-1 0-0 2 3 5 1 0 1 2 4 Courtney Swider F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Dewey F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jada Green F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Steph Ouderkirk F 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anna Camden F 2-3 1-1 2-2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 Payton Richard G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alicia Newell G 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 00 0 0 0 0 0 2 Faith Alston G 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 4 Alyssa Jimenez G 2-3 0-1 0-0 1 3 1 2 0 0 1 4

Georgia Tech vs. Richmond Game Summary

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets had their struggles offensively as the team finished shooting 20-of-63 (31.7%) from the floor, 4-of-23 (17.4%) from the 3-point line, and 5-of-11 (45.5%) from the free-throw line. The team was able to pass the basketball well with 14 assists to nine turnovers. They lost the rebounding battle though as they had 33 total rebounds (13 offensive, 20 defensive).

The defense had six steals as well as a pair of blocks in this game. The team was able to record seven fast break points while also tallying 11 points off turnovers. They were able to score more than half their points in the paint with 26 of their 49 points there. Georgia Tech was never able to lead this game by multiple possessions.

On the other hand, the Richmond Spiders had an outstanding offensive performance, shooting 30-of-60 (50.0%) throughout the game, 9-of-23 (39.1%) from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 (83.3%) from the charity stripe. The team crashed the glass well with 37 total rebounds (nine offensive, 28 defensive) as well as 19 assists to 10 turnovers.

Defensively, the Spiders held their own with just four steals and a pair of blocks in the 40 minutes. Their team was able to push the pace decently well with nine fast break points as well with 12 points off turnovers.

Richmond was able to drive to the basket well with 38 points in the paint. They were able to control the game from the early portion so this was just a game to breeze by before the Round of 32.

