  • Georgia Tech vs. Richmond: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 22, 2025 03:00 GMT
The eighth-seeded Richmond Spiders dominated en route to a 74-49 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the ninth-seeded Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday. The Spiders (28-6) will play the winner of the UCLA vs. Southern game in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

The Spiders were led by a dominant performance from Maggie Doogan, who had 30 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists. The Yellow Jackets (22-11) had a difficult time being consistent on the offensive side of the court and a terrible seven-point first quarter was something the team could not overcome.

Let's take a deeper dive into the Georgia Tech vs. Richmond box score and discuss how this game wound up going.

Georgia Tech vs. Richmond box score

Georgia Tech vs. Richmond box score

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterFinal Score
Georgia Tech7 16111549
Richmond1916182174
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Kayla BlackshearF3-100-00-269021126
Chazadi WrightG2-70-30-013200014
Kara DunnG2-110-42-234110026
Zoesha SmithG2-40-00-012100234
Tonie MorganG5-101-31-3175113312
Ariadna TermisC0-10-10-001000000
Tianna ThompsonG1-10-00-000000002
Dani CarnegieG2-102-61-212300127
D'Asia Thomas-HarrisG 0-00-01-201000001
Rusne AugustinaiteG 0-10-10-000000000
Ines NogueroG 3-81-50-001220117
Richmond Spiders box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Maggie DooganF11-185-83-41156014230
Addie BudnikF6-72-30-0271012314
Ally SweeneyG0-70-60-012300210
Rachel UllstromG4-101-20-011210009
Katie HillG2-50-10-023510124
Courtney SwiderF0-00-00-000000000
Sam DeweyF0-00-00-002000000
Jada GreenF0-00-00-000000010
Steph OuderkirkF0-10-10-000000000
Anna CamdenF2-31-12-200000017
Payton RichardG0-00-00-000000000
Alicia NewellG 1-20-00-0000000002
Faith AlstonG 2-40-00-002100004
Alyssa JimenezG2-30-10-013120014
Georgia Tech vs. Richmond Game Summary

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets had their struggles offensively as the team finished shooting 20-of-63 (31.7%) from the floor, 4-of-23 (17.4%) from the 3-point line, and 5-of-11 (45.5%) from the free-throw line. The team was able to pass the basketball well with 14 assists to nine turnovers. They lost the rebounding battle though as they had 33 total rebounds (13 offensive, 20 defensive).

The defense had six steals as well as a pair of blocks in this game. The team was able to record seven fast break points while also tallying 11 points off turnovers. They were able to score more than half their points in the paint with 26 of their 49 points there. Georgia Tech was never able to lead this game by multiple possessions.

On the other hand, the Richmond Spiders had an outstanding offensive performance, shooting 30-of-60 (50.0%) throughout the game, 9-of-23 (39.1%) from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 (83.3%) from the charity stripe. The team crashed the glass well with 37 total rebounds (nine offensive, 28 defensive) as well as 19 assists to 10 turnovers.

Defensively, the Spiders held their own with just four steals and a pair of blocks in the 40 minutes. Their team was able to push the pace decently well with nine fast break points as well with 12 points off turnovers.

Richmond was able to drive to the basket well with 38 points in the paint. They were able to control the game from the early portion so this was just a game to breeze by before the Round of 32.

Edited by Brad Taningco
