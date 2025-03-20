Georgia vs. Gonzaga Box Score, game stats and summary ft. Khalif Battle

The No. 8 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs used a massive game-opening run to build a huge lead and roll over the No. 9 seed Georgia Bulldogs, 89-68. Gonzaga's victory will send it on to the second round to face top-seeded Houston for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Georgia vs. Gonzaga Box Score

Georgia

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN B. Cain 10 5 1 3 0 1 3 27 S. Demary Jr. 15 2 4 2 0 1 0 35 RJ Godfrey 2 2 3 2 0 2 2 14 D. James 1 3 0 0 1 1 3 16 A. Newell 20 8 1 0 0 4 2 34 D. Leffew 5 0 3 1 1 2 0 17 D. Montgomery 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 S. Cyril 10 3 0 0 0 1 3 16 T. Lawrence 3 3 0 1 0 1 0 29 B. Klatsky 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 J. Newell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 J. Abson 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1

Gonzaga

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN R. Nembhard 3 1 8 3 0 5 2 31 N. Hickman 18 1 3 0 0 1 2 29 G. Ike 13 3 2 0 0 0 4 20 B. Huff 18 8 3 1 2 0 3 25 K. Battle 24 8 2 1 0 2 3 30 M. Ajayi 4 6 1 0 0 1 2 15 D. Stromer 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 8 E. Innocenti 3 3 3 0 0 1 2 19 J. Few 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 J. Seok Yeo 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 I. Diagne 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 6 B. Gregg 4 1 1 0 0 0 2 12

Georgia vs. Gonzaga Game Summary

Gonzaga opened the game by scoring the first 13 points. All five Gonzaga starters scored in that initial run. Gonzaga then expanded its leading, jumping out to a 27-3 advantage on a Ben Gregg layup with 11:44 left in the first half. Just like that, the game was all but finished.

Georgia trimmed the lead to 37-23 on a pair of Silas Demary free throws with 4:40 left in the first half. But the Zags nabbed a 48-27 halftime advantage. Gonzaga shot 59% in the opening half.

In the second half, Georgia's closest moment was pulling within 64-48 on a 3-pointer by Blue Cain with 12:24 to play. From there, Gonzaga opened up even bigger leads. Gonzaga's largest advantage was 78-52 on a Braden Huff jumper. The Zags cruised home from there.

Gonzaga was led by 24 points from Khalif Battle, who hit four 3-pointers and added eight rebounds. Braden Huff and Nolan Hickman each tallied 18 points, which Hickman hitting 5 of 6 3-point attempts. Graham Ike added 13 more points for Gonzaga.

Georgia was paced by freshman Asa Newell, who had 20 points and eight rebounds for the BUlldogs. Silas Demary Jr. added 15 points, but made just 3 of 14 shots. Blue Cain had 10 points, as did Somto Cyril.

Gonzaga's second-round battle with Houston could be a conflict of styles, as the Bulldogs are an offense-heavy group, while Houston's sticky defense remains its calling card. That game will be played on Saturday.

