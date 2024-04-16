"Get back my full playing potential": Elizabeth Kitley reveals rehabilitation plans for ACL injury amid second-round draft selection by Las Vegas Aces

Elizabeth Kitley was selected in the second round of the 2024 WNBA draft on Monday night. The former Virginia Tech center was selected as the 24th overall pick by the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

The three-time Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year appeared at the draft event at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale with crutches. She's currently nursing an injury that she suffered during the Hokies' final regular-season encounter against in-state rival Virginia.

While it seems Elizabeth Kitley is nowhere close to recovery at the moment, the center is confident about her recovery.

“I'm going to give it my all no matter what that is and do whatever I can to get back to full playing potential.”

What happened to Elizabeth Kitley?

Virginia Tech v Marshall

Elizabeth Kitley suffered an ACL tear during the Virginia Tech final matchup of the 2023-24 regular season. This development was a big blow to the Hokies season as the center was anticipated to lead the team back to the Final Four. She gave an update on her Instagram page.

"On March 3rd I suffered a knee injury that is keeping me out of this year's NCAA tournament. This is not at all how I anticipated ending this year with my team, but I'm so proud of all of our accomplishments, and I'm excited to see my girls continue to compete.

"Thank you to all of Hokie Nation for being so supportive during this tough time. I'm looking forward to making a strong comeback.”

Kitley went on to miss the ACC Tournament as well as the NCAA Tournament, with the game against Virginia serving as her last in college basketball. She averaged 22.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks as she led Virginia Tech to its first regular-season title.

Did the ACL injury affect Elizabeth Kitley's draft stock?

Following her brilliant college career with Virginia Tech, Elizabeth Kitley was anticipated to be a first-round pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. However, she ended up getting selected late in the second-round on Monday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Without a doubt, Kitley’s injury played a role in the drop in her draft stock. There were said to be some fears among teams about the effect the ACL could have in the long run. Nonetheless, it landed her in a team where she can immediately thrive following her return to action.

