“Get your bag” - College hoops world hypes up $200,000 NIL-valued JuJu Watkins as USC star makes bold business moves with big shot injury law firm

JuJu Watkins is making quite a splash in college basketball in her freshman year. Along with her on-field performances, the USC star is grabbing headlines with her name, image and likeness deals.

Watkins, who has NIL deals worth $200,000 as per On3, recently announced another collaboration on social media, this time with injury law firm Morgan & Morgan. She took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the partnership and captioned her post:

"Need a winner in the courtroom, call Morgan and Morgan. Filing a case is easy, it’s like a layup. Just visit ForThePeople.com or dial #law to get started."

Fans were also quick to react to the news of Watkins' collaboration. One wrote:

"Okay JuJu get your bag girl."

A second added:

"Make that money JuJu. Just watch WHO you are endorsing?"

A third commented:

"Whatever y’all payin her…… it ain’t enough!!!"

Image via @jujuballin/Instagram

Watkins' NIL value is expected to grow even further following her collaboration with Morgan & Morgan. Here are some more fan reactions to her latest endorsement deal:

Image via @jujuballin/Instagram

Image via @jujuballin/Instagram

In February, reports claimed that Watkins had signed a partnership deal with energy drink company CELSIUS.

A look at JuJu Watkins' stats in the 2023-24 college basketball season

USC guard JuJu Watkins (L) in action against Ohio State

JuJu Watkins enjoyed a fine regular season run in her freshman year with the No. 2 USC Trojans. The guard averaged a staggering 27.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game across 27 appearances. Defensively, she had 2.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Watkins made 256 of 615 field goals, converting at 41.6%. She also made 57 of 164 3-pointers and 182 of 213 free throws.

Watkins led the Trojans to a third-place finish in the Pac-12, with a 23-5 overall record (13-5 in conference). They finished behind Stanford and UCLA.

USC will now look forward to the Pac-12 Tournament, with the program's first game on Thursday. However, the Trojans are yet to find their first conference tournament contest opponents.