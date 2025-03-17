"Get your head out of your a**": Geno Auriemma sums up how he coaches UConn players through mental struggles

UConn coach Geno Auriemma wants to keep it simple when dealing with his players' mental issues before a crucial game. During Sunday's media availability session after learning the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, Auriemma explained how he handles them, especially during March Madness.

The veteran coach, who has called the shots for UConn since 1985, kept the subject light.

"Get your head out of your a**," the 11-time national champion coach quipped (21:04). "It's more about reminding them of what this really is and what it really means in the big scheme of things."

Auriemma noted how some players put so much emphasis on the game's outcome, pressuring themselves without realizing that it's all about the simple procedures that help the team win.

"The thing that hurts players the most at this time of the year is they put way too much emphasis on the outcome of these games like as if the outcome of these games are going to define their lives," he said (21:30)

Auriemma constantly reminds his players that their collective efforts helped the Huskies earn an NCAA Tournament bid each year. They should keep their mentality on level ground and never overthink.

The veteran coach admitted that managing the mental aspect of his players at this time of year is his routine job as they prepare for the NCAA tournament.

Geno Auriemma feels great about UConn's seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

UConn coach Geno Auriemma felt great about the Huskies seeding in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The 11-time national champion coach said that he isn't surprised with the team's position in the bracket.

The Huskies are bracketed in the Spokane Regional 4 group where they're seeded second, behind No. 1 seed USC. UConn faces 15 seed Arkansas State in the first round and is slated to take on the winner of Oklahoma State and South Dakota State in the second round if they hurdle the Red Wolves, the Sun Belt Tournament champions.

If both teams ace their assignments, a rematch of the 2024 Elite Eight between the Trojans and the Huskies will materialize n the Spokane Regionals 4. However, Auriemma reminded his players that the journey to the NCAA title isn't easy. He cited the challenge of a long and rigorous travel to Tampa, the site of the Final Four, as a test of durability for the qualified teams.

"I think the travel is going to be challenging. Let's hope we have the challenge," he said (1:19). "If we win, it's the longest trip back to Tampa of anyone else. You couldn't be further away. So let's hope we have that opportunity be a small price to pay."

UConn is aiming for its 12th national title and first in nine seasons. This season, it has a good chance of winning due to a healthier lineup and great performances from their key players, like Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and freshman Sarah Strong.

