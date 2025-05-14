"Get ina gym": Iowa State transfer Jada Williams flexes muscles to show off her athletic physique

Jada Williams spent two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats, building an impressive resume on the basketball court. This past season, she emerged as a star, averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. However, despite her success, she was not able to lead the Wildcats to an appearance in March Madness.

As a result, Williams opted to enter the transfer portal this offseason. She committed to the Iowa State Cyclones in early April. The Cyclones lost in the first round of March Madness 80-74 to the Michigan Wolverines. Williams is committed to performing at her best in her first season with her new team. On Wednesday, she posted on her Instagram story, showcasing her athletic physique.

"Get up and get ina gym."

Image via Jada Williams' Instagram story.

Williams will be looked at as a possible scoring option on the Iowa State Cyclones. The Cyclones had two scorers this past season, Audi Crooks and Addy Brown. They were exceptional players for the team, but no other players averaged more than 10 points per game. Williams will be looked to be a third-star for head coach Bill Fennelly.

Fennelly spoke about the addition of Jada Williams shortly after she signed with the Cyclones in early April.

"We are so excited to add Jada to the Cyclone women's basketball family," said Fennelly. "Jada's passion for the game, combined with an outstanding skill set fits our team perfectly. Our goal in the portal was to add a special player and person at the guard spot, and we feel we did exactly that in Jada."

Jada Williams is the only transfer portal addition for the Iowa State Cyclones this offseason

Although Williams is a a strong addition for the Cyclones, she is not part of a larger class of transfer players. The Cyclones were unable to sign any other transfers after the season. So, the Cyclones will largely rely on growth from their players if they want to improve next season.

Fortunatley for the Cyclones, their two stars, Audi Crooks and Addy Brown, both just finished their sophomore seasons. They both took steps forward in their sophomore seasons and should have room to grow even further as juniors. Addiing Jada Williams to the mix should only make the offense even more potent.

The only player on the Cyclones to enter the portal was sophomore Kelsey Joens. She has not signed with a new team yet.

