“Get you a man who can do…neither”: College hoops fans react to UWGB coach Doug Gottlieb doing media duty for Super Bowl Radio Row

Doug Gottlieb is currently in the middle of a historic losing streak with the Green Bay Phoenix. Despite the team's struggles, the 49-year-old head coach made the controversial decision to leave Wisconsin and attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans. This decision comes just days before a crucial road game on Saturday, and the timing couldn't have been worse.

This latest move has sparked strong reactions from fans, who are questioning the coach's priorities as the team battles a historic 19-game losing streak. Check out some of these reactions online.

"get you a man who can do....neither?" one fan wrote.

"He’s trying remote work coaching. It can’t go any worse." another commented.

"At this point, both Gottlieb and the AD who sanctioned this idiotic exercise should be fired." another fan wrote.

Trending

Screenshots via X

"You mean Dan Hurley, John Calipari, and Bruce Pearl aren't there giving their analysis of who's going to win Sunday?????" one fan commented.

"Biggest clown in sports," another wrote.

"As UW-Milwaukee fan I’m loving every minute of the Doug Gottlieb clown show" another fan commented.

Screenshots via X

You can follow the conversation in the original post below.

Expand Tweet

Since taking over as head coach in the offseason, Gottlieb inherited a program that won just 11 games last year. However, it’s not all doom and gloom—Green Bay had a 20-win season in 2018/19. While it’s not the easiest place to win, it’s certainly possible.

Many fans feel that Gottlieb’s absence at such a critical time only adds to the disappointment, raising doubts about his commitment to turning the program around.

Doug Gottlieb raising concerns about priorities

Doug Gottlieb’s choice to leave his struggling Green Bay team during a crucial time in the season raises concerns about his priorities and the state of his program.

With the Phoenix sitting at 2-22 and in the middle of a 19-game losing streak, his absence at such a key moment highlights the difficulties the team faces, both on and off the court. Although Gottlieb argues that the team is better than their record shows, leaving during such an important time only adds to the questions surrounding the situation.

Expand Tweet

The Green Bay Phoenix are in desperate need of strong leadership and focus to turn their season around, especially with an upcoming game against Purdue Fort Wayne. However, Doug Gottlieb’s decision to go to New Orleans for the Super Bowl instead of staying with his team complicates the situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here