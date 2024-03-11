“GET THE GIRLS SOME RINGS!!!!!!” - $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark has ecstatic reaction to Iowa's third straight Big Ten Championship success

No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes beat the No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers in a thrilling 94-89 overtime win to clinch the Big Ten tournament title on Sunday. It was their third consecutive conference title win.

Following the game, Caitlin Clark, whose NIL deals are worth $3.1 million per On3, reacted to Iowa's Big Ten three-peat on X. She also sent her wishes to the Hawkeyes fans for their support in her message.

"BACK TO BACK TO BACK !!!!!!! GET THE GIRLS SOME RINGS!!!!!! WE LOVE YOU HAWK FANS," Clark tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Sunday's Big Ten finale was the third meeting between Iowa and Nebraska this season. Their first encounter ended in a 92-73 victory for the Hawkeyes, but the Cornhuskers recorded an 82-79 win in their second meeting.

The all-important third game was the title decider, and Iowa eventually grabbed the win in overtime after a back-and-forth contest. Soon after the final whistle, Clark led the festivities on the court and social media.

While speaking to reporters after the win, Clark said:

"This is definitely the hardest one. It's three in a row but it's by far the hardest. I'm just so proud of our group ... It’s really hard to get to this spot. Nebraska put up a really great fight but I just though we always responded and always had an answer for them."

The Hawkeyes women have won the Big Ten championship six times in the program's history. Notably, Clark was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, clinching the individual honor thrice in a row.

A look at Caitlin Clark's stats vs. Nebraska

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark

Clark was on a mission against Nebraska. The Iowa superstar racked up a game-high 34 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds in a brilliant all-round display.

Clark made 10 out of 19 field goals, 4-11 3-pointers and all four out of four free throws. The guard also managed two steals to propel Iowa to the Big Ten title triumph.