"Getting right": LSU star Flau'jae Johnson locked in as stepdad drops clip of her offseason hustle

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson showed how she was preparing for the 2025-26 season. Her stepdad, Ameen Brooks, gave fans a sneak peak of how hard his stepdaughter worked to get herself in shape for next season.

Brooks shared a clip of the junior guard on Wednesday where she is engaged in an intense lane drill in a training room.

"Lab work," he captioned the post, alongside a lab coat emoji and a loading icon underneath.

Johnson shared the post on her Instagram story, with a straightforward caption:

"Getting right."

Flau'jae Johnson shares clip of herself doing lane drills on IG story. Image via @flaujae

This is not the first time Brooks has made posts to hype Johnson on social media. Brooks is married to LSU star's mother, Kia Brooks, and the couple teamed up to manage Johnson's career for both basketball and music.

While Johnson's mom handles the standout junior guard's Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals, her stepdad is reportedly in charge of her traveling logistics with her music group.

Besides Johnson, the Brooks couple has three children together, all boys. Johnson also has an older brother, Trayron Milton, while her mom has two stepchildren from her husband's previous relationship.

Flau'jae Johnson breaking barriers in sports and music

Flau'jae Johnson is highly regarded as a trailblazer for music and basketball. The LSU women's basketball star has been consistent in demonstrating that she could be successful in both basketball and music. Asked how she was able to handle both careers by HOT97 on March 19, Johnson said:

"I’m just making it happen. Every day I wake up, I don’t always want to do it but I get it done anyway. I really want to do this and I love doing this, I have gotta push through. Even on the days when I’m super tired and my mind is telling me I can’t do it, I gotta push through.

"After this, I’m gonna go to the gym to get some shots up. After that, I got to practice, I’m going to do some rehab, come back and record. It’s really what I love to do, so I don’t make any excuses."

A native of Savannah, Georgia, Johnson made headlines when she was named a McDonald’s All-American and became the only girl to play in the Iverson Classic.

In her freshman season with LSU, she helped the Lady Tigers win the national championship in the 2023 women's NCAA Tournament. She was also named the 2022–23 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Freshman of the Year.

As a rising music star, Johnson signed with Jay Z’s Roc Nation in January 2024 and released her debut album, Best of Both Worlds, in the same year.

Partnering with Powerade and Lyrical Lemonade, she released the “What It Takes” as part of the “It Takes More To Get This Far," which was this year's NCAA’s March Madness campaign.

