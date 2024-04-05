“Getting him on the right team” - Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul once revealed goals behind Lebron James’ son Bronny James’ future career plans

Bronny James shocked the college basketball world Friday afternoon by declaring his intention to enter the 2024 NBA draft. LeBron James' son also announced that he would maintain his college eligibility and has decided to enter the transfer portal. But what drove him to this decision?

LeBron’s agent and the CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, told ESPN in March the goals behind Bronny's career goals. According to him, Bronny will choose his path, and his father's team would have no bearing on his decision. Paul also represents Bronny in his basketball endeavors, so he would be the right person with all the internal know-how.

Here is what Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul told ESPN about Bronny James' career goals:

"I don't value a young player getting into the lottery as much as I do getting him on the right team in the right developmental situation."

He also added that "LeBron wants Bronny to be his own man."

So does that mean the fans might not see the father and son duo play on the same team if the guard, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $4.9 million, does end up in the league? There is still a lot of time to figure that out till the draft happens in late June. The fans will be waiting for the outcome with bated breath, with a section of them hoping the father-son duo does play together in the NBA.

Bronny James' message to the USC Trojans while declaring for the draft

Bronny James left a moving message for the USC Trojans as he declared for the 2024 NBA draft and also entered the transfer portal. LeBron James’ son thanked the Trojans for an amazing freshman year while also thanking his family and the doctors because of whom he was able to play again.

“Thank You USC,” he captioned the Instagram post.

According to ESPN, if Bronny doesn't end up in the NBA and returns to college ball, he might be headed toward the Duquesne Dukes as his prominent choice. He had a cardiac arrest episode in July last year and couldn't play a big chunk of the 2023 season.

When he did return, he was allowed just 19 minutes per game. In that period, he posted 4.8 points per game, raking up 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

