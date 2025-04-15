Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan drops 3-word reaction hyping Kiki Iriafen ahead of 2025 WNBA draft

Overtime WBB uploaded an updated mock draft including Kiki Iriafen, Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith, and others for the 2025 WNBA draft hours before the annual event on Monday. The outlet urged fans to comment on their sentiments on its bracket and mention the changes they expected to happen in the main event.

While OT maintained the narrative of Bueckers going first, it changed the remaining slots. Here is the complete mock draft by its IG account:

#1. Paige Bueckers - Dallas Wings

#2. Dominique Malonga - Seattle Strom

#3. Kiki Iriafen - Washington Mystics

#4. Sonia Citron - Washington Mystics

#5. Aneesah Morrow - Golden State Valkyries

#6. Shyanne Sellers - Washington Mystics

#7. Ajsa Sivka - Connecticut Sun

#8. Aziaha James - Connecticut Sun

#9. Georgia Amoore - LA Sparks

#10. Sania Feagin - Chicago Sky

#11. Hailey Van Lith - Chicago Sky

"MOCK DRAFT HEADING INTO TONIGHT 👀 how do we feel? Any change-ups you see happening? Gimme the tea. Let’s talk draft PLEASE," the post read.

As fans reacted to the post, Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan also joined in, specifically commenting for Kiki Iriafen's footwear choice from the pre-draft event. Govan hyped the former USC forward to wear a pair of Timberlands for the main event as well.

"Come In Timbs 😍😍," Govan wrote.

Laura Govan comments on Overtime WBB's mock draft | @overtimewbb/ig

After the 2025 newcomers were announced, Overtime WBB's mock got three players correct - Paige Bueckers, Dominique Malonga and Hailey Van Lith.

While others were drafted in the first round itself, it completely misjudged the calls for Shyanne Sellers and Sania Feagin, who were drafted by the LA Sparks and Golden State Valkyries, respectively, in the second round.

Kiki Iriafen had a better outfit in mind for WNBA draft night

Kiki Iriafen had only one color in mind for the WNBA draft night on Monday - gold. The forward went with a monochromatic floor-length slit dress made up of shimmering gold. She paired it with a gold clutch, high heels, and an ashy haircolor.

"So, I worked with a Nigerian designer, her name is Nneka Alexander and because she made this dress, it took about two months," she said. "And it was super important to me to just showcase my Nigerian culture by working with her - and I also have some Nigerian beads and earrings."

As projected throughout the year, Kiki Iriafen was picked in the top 5, fourth overall by the Washington Mystics.

