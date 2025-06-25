Alijah Arenas, son of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, will head to play college basketball at the USC Trojans next season. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard, who had a car accident in April, made an appearance in a video posted by the X (formerly Twitter) page of USC Men's Basketball on Tuesday.

His mother, Laura Govan, known for supporting her kids' achievements, reshared the video on her Instagram story with a wholesome caption.

"Highly Favored & Very Blessed," Govan captioned her story and tagged Arenas.

Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife, Laura Govan, shares wholesome message as Alijah Arenas begins USC career (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)

Check out the original post by USC Men's Basketball.

"Alijah Arenas is filled with gratitude as he begins his time at USC," the post was captioned.

"I'm very lucky, you know, not even just to be here, I'm very lucky in just general in life," Arenas said in the video. "You know, even where I'm at, USC, you guys are amazing, my coaching staff is amazing, my teammates are amazing. I don't even have any words to express how I feel about my life right now."

Arenas, who remained one of the few players to maintain his five-star status after reclassifying from the Class of 2026 to 2025, ranked 12th nationally and third in the shooting guard position.

The former Chatsworth High School player received plenty of interest from top programs, including the UCLA Bruins, the Arizona Wildcats, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kentucky Wildcats.

He took three unofficial visits to UCLA on Feb. 1 and Arizona on Nov. 11 last year, followed by a visit to USC on Jan. 27, before he committed to the program on Jan. 30.

He talked about why he chose the program on his father's podcast in January.

"For me it felt like the best fit. For everybody that supported me on this journey just helped me see my path," Arenas said. "Then going on campus and seeing how USC was like it made me special."

USC heading into the next season ft. Alijah Arenas

After an early exit in the postseason, USC coach Eric Musselman added two players from the Class of 2025 to improve his roster. Apart from Alijah Arenas, Musselman's Trojans were also able to bring Jerry Easter on board. He is a four-star combo guard from Link Academy.

In the transfer portal, the Trojans acquired Rodney Rice, Jacob Cofie, Ezra Ausar, Gabe Dynes, Amarion Dickerson, Ryan Cornish, Jade Brownell, Chad Baker-Mazara and Jordan Marsh.

