Alijah Arenas, the USC Trojans commit, accompanied his mother, Laura Govan, as her assistant coach in the Nike EYBL. The former wife of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is the head coach of Team Why Not Premier.

Her younger daughter, Hamiley Arenas, is also a part of the team. Govan shared a story on Instagram as the mother-son duo stood courtside.

"He was my assistant for the game...," Govan captioned her story and tagged the team, Hamiley and Alijah Arenas.

Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, takes on EYBL assistant coaching role alongside mom Laura Govan (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)

The team commenced the third session of the circuit with a 39-37 loss to Mountain West Premier, followed by a tight 67-66 win against Cal Storm on Friday. They secured a massive 85-52 win against Midwest Elite Meanstreets on Saturday and continued their winning streak against Boo Williams and Essence on Sunday, to end the weekend with a 4-1 record.

They are sixth in the Victory Conference with a 10-4 record. Govan had also shared a picture of the team on Instagram story in May.

Laura Govan shares a picture of Team Why Not featuring her daughter Hamiley Arenas (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)

"Why NOT!?," she captioned the story.

She also shared a picture of the team on the billboard.

"My babies," the story was captioned.

Laura Govan shares a billboard picture of Team Why Not (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)

Hamiley Arenas had a stellar debut season at Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks, California. She averaged a double double in an otherwise poor season for the Knights, as they finished with a 12-16 record and 0-10 in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League.

Arenas scored 23.3 points, dished out 3.1 assists, grabbed 10.5 rebounds, stole the ball 2.8 times and recorded 0.9 blocks per game in 25 games.

Alijah Arenas commends USC coach Eric Musselman

Alijah Arenas was mic'd up in the USC training facility before his first live practice with the team. He talked about Eric Musselman and wanting to pick up the pace.

"Muss' energy is amazing. It's kind of what we needed. I struggled while talking, so that was kind of my biggest thing. Now I'm looking at other people like I struggle with that and I see how much it helps you. My job is to pick up the pace, help my teammates know what I'm doing," Arenas said.

Alijah Arenas will be joined by Jerry Easter next season.

