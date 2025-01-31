Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' unique way of committing to USC leads to wild reaction from HC Eric Musselman

Gilbert Arena's son Alijah Arenas knew making a decision on where he would be playing for college was going to be big. He decided to be creative in how he announced it, getting assistance from his father in a big way.

Alijah made his decision official on Thursday via his father's podcast "Gil's Arena." He was considering the likes of Arizona, USC, Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas.

Host Josiah Johnson told Alijah to call the coach of the school he was committing to. Knowing where he was going, he called USC head coach Eric Musselman via Facetime to let him know his choice.

"Hey, Coach. I'm on the podcast right now, and you know, it's kind of like a big day for me. I wanted to let everybody know that I want to come into USC," Alijah Arenas said.

Musselman, who said he was getting ready for practice with the Trojans squad, was then heard going wild, shouting "Let's go!" upon hearing Alijah's commitment to USC.

Alijah Arenas is viewed as a top 2025 recruit

The USC Trojans made a big addition with Alijah Arenas joining the Class of 2025, who is highly regarded by recruiting outlets.

He is a consensus five-star prospect, boasting a 98 rating on 247Sports. He is ranked the best shooting guard, the second-best player in the state of California, and the 10th-best player in the class.

Arenas is averaging 31.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.2 steals per game on 55% shooting from the field after 16 games of the 2024-25 season. Chatsworth High School has a 13-7 overall record, having won three of their first four games of league play.

"The bottom line is that Arenas is a glaring talent in the mist of a late growth spurt and has significant long-term potential," 247Sports' Scouting Director Adam Finkelstein said in his scouting report on Alijah.

After being named a McDonald's All-American, Alijah Arenas expands USC's 2025 class to three commits. He joins Jerry Easter and Elzie Harrington, regarded as consensus four-star recruits.

They now await their entry to the squad for the 2025-26 season. In the meantime, USC proceeds through the second half of the ongoing campaign, having a 12-8 record so far.

