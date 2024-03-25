"Girls talk way more trash than boys" - Fans blast Cameron Brink's alleged expletives for referees during Iowa State encounter

Stanford star forward Cameron Brink had a slow day by her standards during the Cardinal's recent 87-81 overtime win against the Iowa State Cyclones in the team's NCAA tournament second-round clash.

During the game, she scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds while shooting 44.4% from the floor. However, with only 2 minutes and 11 seconds left on the clock, she fouled Iowa State's star player, Audi Crooks, which resulted in her fouling out of the game. At that point, the Cyclones were leading by one point, 64-63.

As she departed for the bench, she seemed to aim an alleged expletive at the referee, apparently saying, "F**k you."

College hoops fans on X had mixed reactions to the alleged expletive thrown by Cameron Brink to the referees.

"One thing I have noticed it seems the girls talk way more trash than the boys," one fan said.

Cardinal teammates rescue Cameron Brink and Stanford

It was a tough game for the Stanford Cardinal and Cameron Brink, who played through foul trouble for the majority of the game before getting caught out in the fourth quarter.

The game had 18 lead changes and 12 ties to show just how tightly contested it was.

Luckily for coach Tara VanDerveer's team, when Cameron Brink had a slow day, forward Kiki Iriafen stepped into the breach and dragged the Cardinal to the win, registering 41 points, 16 rebounds and 4 assists.

Forward Brooke Demetre was instrumental as well. With 31 seconds to go, the Cyclones had an 81-80 lead before Demeter drained one from beyond the arc to snatch back the lead.

She finished the game as a contest with a pair of free throws as well when Iowa State fouled her.

During her postgame news conference, the WNBA-bound Cameron Brink did not address her expletive issue but instead focused on the positives.

“It’s fun,” Brink said. “It’s March, baby! It’s fun. This has been my dream school ever since I was in the seventh grade. Being able to come here, play through covid, all that stuff, it’s just been — it’s made my career, It’s made my life so far.”

In the previous year, Brink and the Cardinal lost to the No. 8 seed, the Ole Miss Rebels, on their home court. In her last year, the forward will be determined to avoid a similar fate.