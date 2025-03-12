"Glad you got your redemption": Fans react to Hailey Van Lith's latest IG snaps following Big 12 championship win

Hailey Van Lith has had a long journey to her hoops success at TCU. The former Louisville Cardinal and former LSU Tiger has proven many of the skeptics wrong with a fine senior season that she completed with a Big 12 Tournament title.

Van Lith shared photos of her big moments on social media and fans supported her career's redemption arc.

"So glad you got your redemption! Not every athlete gets it. You did. Really happy for you!" one fan commented.

Fans support TCU star Hailey Van Lith on her social media. (Instagram @haileyvanlith)

TCU and Van Lith are celebrating a conference title championship. Van Lith was also named AP Player of the Week. For a player who has had plenty of doubters, social media is full of fans. It's also full of fans ruing that their Van Lith situation didn't work out as well as TCU's.

"The craziest thing for LSU is Hailey Van Lith turning out to be the point guard they needed this season. I just don't think it was going to work out at LSU regardless," wrote one fan.

"Hailey Van Lith is owed a lot of apologies," noted another fan.

"Your def up there with goat talk in women's college bball" wrote one fan. (Instagtram @haileyvanlith)

"Look at Hailey Van Lith, the 5th member of a group when she hit LSU and drove her stock to the ground in the process. Takes her 5th year and goes to TCU and look at her now," wrote another fan.

Hailey Van Lith's rise to stardom

Hailey Van Lith rose to stardom at Louisville, spending three seasons with the Cardinals. She averaged 19.7 points per game as a junior. But Van Lith left Louisville to be part of an apparent super-team being built at LSU.

Van Lith's season at LSU did not go well. She scored 11.6 points per game but struggled to find her role. Her shooting percentage dipped from 41% to 38% at LSU. Given a fifth year due to the COVID season, Van Lith moved on to TCU.

Back at TCU, Van Lith got her mojo back. She's averaging 17.9 points per game and has seen her assists rise to 5.3 assists per game. Her shooting percentage jumped from 38% to 46%. Van Lith is now Big 12 Player of the Year, AP Player of the Week and a Big 12 champion.

TCU is slated as a likely No. 2 seed in the most recent ESPN bracketology. That would allow Van Lith the chance for two more home games ahead of a potential Sweet 16 birth. That's just more time for her fans to celebrate.

