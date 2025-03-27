"Glad she's leaving" "Everyone saw this coming": College hoops fans react as Rutgers star Kiyomi McMiller enters transfer portal

Kiyomi McMiller won't be returning to Rutgers next season. On3 announced on Wednesday that the freshman star is entering her name into the transfer portal.

The young guard was a standout player for the Scarlet Knights this season, averaging 18.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in 21 games. College hoops fans reacted to the news of McMiller transferring. Many seemed unsurprised.

"I think everyone saw this coming."

"Knew this was coming. Sigh."

"We all knew she would."

Others were happy to hear that McMiller will be developing her skill set elsewhere.

"So glad she's leaving. Let the school fall and fail and lose fans and watch the gym go to shit. Coach is a good person but naw you dropped the ball. McMiller is good and you won't get another at Rutgers again."

"Yessir! Take ya talents where they should be."

Some suggested programs where McMiller could transfer to.

"Come to Notre Dame."

"Auburn"

"Come to South Carolina🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾"

What Kiyomi McMiller brings to the table

Kiyomi McMiller would be a promising pickup for any program in need of a high-scoring guard. ESPNW ranked her as the No. 22 player in her class, and she left high school as a McDonald's All-American nominee and Jordan All-American.

The guard spent the final two years of high school at Life Center Academy and put up impressive stats as a senior, averaging 30.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.8 steals.

As a freshman at Rutgers, McMiller thrived. She averaged 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.7 steals per game. However, she appeared in just 21 games, last hitting the court for the Scarlet Knights on Feb. 6.

It seems that McMiller may have had some kind of rift with head coach Coquese Washington. There were several games that the player sat out for reasons not related to injury. Notably, she did not play in the team's game against USC on January 5. She shared on Instagram that her head coach was behind this decision.

What happened between Kiyomi McMiller and Washington is unclear, but the young guard is a difference maker. She could offer a team a guard who can consistently put up double-digit performances and pick up rebounds.

