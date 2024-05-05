The Kentucky Wildcats star Reed Sheppard and his girlfriend, Brailey Dizney, attended the Kentucky Derby 2024 in their most glamorous outfits.

Along with putting up an Instagram story, Brailey also posted a carousel on her account. The Instagram story said:

"Go big or go home."

Image Credit: Brailey Dizney’s Instagram Story

Reed Sheppard wore a blue suit with tan-colored shoes while his girlfriend wore a yellow dress with bow cut-out details in the front. She paired the dress with silver heels, a large sun hat, a twisted cord ring, and a stack of bracelets.

The caption of the Instagram post was:

"Always lucky in Kentucky."

Reed Sheppard shared an emotional statement when he declared for the NBA draft

Southeastern Freshman of the Year, Reed Sheppard, announced that he will appear for the NBA draft. He followed the announcement with an emotional message on Instagram, celebrating his hometown.

"You take the man out of the city, not the city out the man."

Sheppard was invited to the NFL draft combine. He is known for his impressive shooting prowess despite spending only a year in Lexington.

His shooting ability can make him a top pick in the 2024 NBA draft and coupled with his quality of being an excellent perimeter defender and great passer, fans expect him to get picked early.

Mark Pope, the best coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, was friends and roommates with Reed's father, Jeff Sheppard, who also played college basketball at Kentucky. Jeff Sheppard gave an anecdote about the shared ties between his son and Pope.

"Mark is the first college coach to recruit Reed. He recruited him when he was 7-years-old," Sheppard said. "Mark was coming through town, he was coaching at Georgia at the time. He stopped in, mainly just to hang out with the family. And he sat down, and said, 'Okay, Reed, I am going to be the first coach to be recruiting you.'”

"Pope's been recruiting Reed since he was 7-years-old. We'll see what kind of recruiter he is and whether he can get him on board or not."

Ultimately, Reed decided to declare for the draft and is considered as the No. 4 pick