"Go be great Man Man," "He isn't ready": Fans debate as Duke star Khaman Maluach makes NBA draft decision

Khaman Maluach has declared for the 2025 NBA draft, Duke announced on Sunday. The Sudanese center plans to go pro after playing just one season with the Blue Devils.

Fans on social media had mixed reactions to Maluach declaring for the draft. Some hyped the player and wished him the best for the future.

"Go be great Man Man!" One tweeted.

"Heck of a year for Khaman. Gonna miss big fella. Once he figured things out, he was a monster. Has a special career ahead of him," another added.

"Good luck. Thanks for the memories," a third commented.

Meanwhile, a few others felt that Malauch wasn't developed enough to play in the pro league.

"He isn’t ready," one wrote.

"Not ready to go in my opinion," a user tweeted.

"Never forget that he didn’t get a rebound in his final game," a fan added.

Maluach was one of the most important players for Duke in Jon Scheyer's system this past season. He is now projected to go as a top 10 pick in the NBA draft.

According to reports, the Toronto Raptors are monitoring Maluach. However, they might have to deal with a few issues surrounding the player's nationality.

Since the US government is revoking visas for South Sudanese passport holders, as things stand, Maluach is unable to leave the country. If his visa situation doesn't change before June, the Raptors won't be able to get him to Toronto for a pre-draft workout for evaluation.

Khaman Maluach helped Duke to the Final Four in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA: Duke Blue Devils star Khaman Maluach- Source: Getty

Khaman Maluach helped Duke win the regular season title and the ACC conference tournament title in his sole year with the program. He also played a critical role in guiding the Blue Devils to the Final Four, where they lost to Houston.

Maluach averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game for Duke. For a player who is 7-foot-2, he showed elite mobility, but his offensive game can still improve.

It will be interesting to see whether Maluach will get drafted in the NBA in June.

