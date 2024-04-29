"Go be great" - UConn star Paige Bueckers wishes new Maryland commit Amari DeBerry luck on her basketball journey

Paige Bueckers, despite being eligible for the 2024 WNBA draft, opted to return to the UConn Huskies with the hopes of winning a national championship as a fifth-year senior. While UConn is among the title favorites for next season, one player who will not return to the program is Amari DeBerry.

The forward announced her decision to enter the transfer portal earlier this month, tweeting:

"I’ve cherished my 3 years as a Husky and I’m so thankful for my teammates and coaches during my time in Storrs. I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal, and I’m looking forward to this next chapter of my life!"

Expand Tweet

After taking time to mull her options, Berry announced that she will join the Maryland Terrapins for her senior season. She shared an Instagram post of herself in Terrapins gear on Sunday:

"I like turtles 🤓 🐢 💛 ❤️ #committed"

Bueckers shared the post to her Instagram story, adding:

"Go be great ❤️"

Paige Bueckers' Instagram story

DeBerry appeared in 65 games over three seasons with the Huskies; however, she didn't make any starts. She averaged 1.6 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists in just 6.1 minutes per game while shooting 37.8% from the field and 59.1% from the free-throw line.

Why did Paige Bueckers return to the UConn Huskies?

Paige Bueckers was eligible to enter the 2024 WNBA draft but opted to return to the UConn Huskies. She announced her decision during the program's senior night in February and expanded on it during an interview with SNY:

"Just the family camaraderie here, just loving it here, loving my teammates, loving my coaches, me not having the four years that I planned on, not being able to play as much. I just feel like I'm not done yet here. I feel like God is still writing my story here. I'm just blessed to be a part of this program, and I never want it to end." [h/t ESPN]

Bueckers battled injuries during her sophomore and junior seasons, missing the 2022-23 season altogether. She led the Huskies to the Final Four upon her return last season. The 2021 National College Player of the Year averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. She was named a unanimous All-American for the second time.