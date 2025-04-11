"God forbid we care about what we look": Haley & Hanna Cavinder clap back at fans commenting on their workout routine

The Cavinder twins are not concerned about what fans think regarding their workout methods.

Haley and Hanna have been active with their presence on social media, posting workout videos that show how they maintain their fitness as athletes. However, some fans have criticized the way they exercise, even commented on their appearances.

As a result, the twins ended up uploading a short video on TikTok. It shows the two in their workout outfits, showing off their physiques as they explained in the text about their stance on the fans' comments.

"God forbid we care about what we look," they said in the video text.

What's next for the Cavinder twins after their college careers

The Cavinder twins have concluded their collegiate basketball careers. Haley and Hanna played for five seasons at Fresno State and Miami, the latter of which they helped the Hurricanes make their first Elite Eight in program history. The 2024-25 season saw Haley earn All-ACC Second Team honors after averaging 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

In an April 3 "coffee talk" video, the twins disclosed that they will soon start living away from each other. Haley plans to move to Texas this summer to join her boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson, while Hanna, on the other hand, will stay in Florida to remain close to her family.

"We are having to move from each other in less than two months and I'm actually gonna be sick. And I don't want to think about it," Haley said.

"Haley is going to be moving to Texas with Ferg. I'm moving to Fort Lauderdale because all of my family lives up there, which is going to be...depressing," Hanna replied.

While this will be a big change for the Cavinder twins, they will find time to travel and see each other every week. That way, they can continue to promote their presence on social media together. As a result, this means their journey is not ending but taking a unique direction instead.

About the author Richard Pereira Richard Pereira joined Sportskeeda in October 2024 as a College Basketball Writer. He earned his degree from Florida Atlantic University in 2023 and has been covering the school's athletic programs since 2020, serving as a Sports Editor at the FAU University Press.



He was granted the unique opportunity to report on the men's basketball team's journey to the Final Four in Houston for FAU Owls Nest during March Madness. His writing experience expanded with prior roles at GIVEMESPORT and Athlon Sports, consistently striving to improve as a sports journalist. Know More

