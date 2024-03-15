“God this gets me going” $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark has unique reaction to Iowa’s thrilling 94-89 win over Nebraska

Caitlin Clark led Iowa to its third consecutive Big Ten title on Sunday. The Hawkeyes took down Nebraska 94-89 in a topsy-turvy clash in the conference tournament finale at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Clark, who has NIL deals worth $3.1 million as per On3, is still basking in the glory of that win. On Thursday, she reacted to a video of Iowa's victorious night that was compiled by the school and posted on Instagram.

"God this gets me going," Clark wrote.

The Big Ten championship game was the third meeting between Iowa and Nebraska this season. Both teams shared a win over each other before Sunday's conference finale, which Iowa won in overtime.

Clark spoke to reporters after the Big Ten title triumph and described it as the toughest of her three conference wins:

"This is definitely the hardest one. It's three in a row, but it's by far the hardest. I'm just so proud of our group ... It’s really hard to get to this spot. Nebraska put up a really great fight, but I just thought we always responded and always had an answer for them."

Caitlin Clark's WNBA draft projection: How high could the Iowa superstar go?

Several fans and analysts believe Caitlin Clark is locked in as the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. The Iowa guard holds several collegiate honors to her name, including the coveted all-time top scorer in the NCAA.

If Clark is the first selected in the upcoming draft, she will be picked by the Indiana Fever. The team has also confirmed she will be at the top of the list.

Clark will want to end her stint in Iowa on a high and potentially help the Hawkeyes win the upcoming NCAA tournament, the only feather missing in her cap.

The Hawkeyes will find out their seeding for the NCAA Tournament during Selection Sunday on March 17.