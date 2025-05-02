"God put all his greatness insider her": Flau’jae Johnson's mom reveals how she helps the LSU star become "successful"

On Wednesday, Flau’jae Johnson appeared on the Tamron Hall Show, where she opened up about the powerful influence her mother, Kia Brooks, has had on her journey. With Brooks watching proudly from the audience, the LSU star credited her mom for helping shape her into the grounded and focused young woman she is today.

When show host Hall asked Johnson about the time she trended for making a huge and life-changing purchase for her family, she revealed the major role her mom played.

“I told her just one time in my mind, I'm like, Mom, I want to buy some land ... .That's all I said.," Flau’jae Johnson said. "Right next time I get a call, you ready to buy that land? And I'm like, Yeah, I'm ready. But what's up? She's like, you gotta fly down to Atlanta, and I sign up paperwork, and we go look at the land.

“Next thing you know, I'm looking at 20 acres of land, and I'm sitting down at the table, and the guy is like, how old are you? I'm about to turn 21; he's like, Wow. Like, so that was the biggest purchase that I made. And it's like, this coming from basketball, like this, from doing something that I love, is allowing me to help my family and set up my family.”

When Hall turned to Brooks and asked how she had helped instill such clarity and drive in her daughter, Flau’jae Johnson’s mother gave a heartfelt and inspiring answer that drew a round of applause from the audience.

“Feel like her life was already written, the story, the journey, the personality, her determination, her will,” Brooks said. After her father was murdered when I was pregnant, I feel like God put all his greatness inside of her and all my greatness, and he made sure I was able to help her delegate and move how she needed to move on her path.

“Because I could have stopped her in a lot of areas, like, no, don't do this, don't do that. But I was like, let me give her some resources to make her successful at what she wanted".

Johnson has never been signed to a management agency despite combining careers in music and basketball, and that is all thanks to her mother, who has also played the role of a manager.

Flau’jae Johnson builds dream basketball lineup

ESPN released a snippet of its "Full Court Press" series featuring Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo, USC’s Kiki Iriafen and Flau'jae Johnson.

In the snippet, the trio was asked to build their ultimate basketball team, and Johnson went for a mix of NBA and WNBA stars.

"Yeah, let's do mixed - I'm gonna go Arike at the point, I'm gonna go AI (Iverson) at two, LeBron James at three, nothing like a four now," Flau’jae Johnson said. "I'm gonna go KD and I'm gonna go Jokic."

Despite being eligible for the draft, Johnson decided to stay one more year at the collegiate level, likely aiming for a second national title with the Tigers. In the 2024 season, she averaged 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds, while making 46.8% of her shots.

