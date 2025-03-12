"Going b2b like Edey": College hoops fans hype up Purdue's Braden Smith following Big Ten Player of the Year win

Purdue’s Braden Smith has made history by being named the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year. The junior guard’s strong season helped Purdue secure the award for the third consecutive year, making it the first time in Big Ten history that a single program has won the honor for three consecutive years.

Smith earned the award after posting impressive stats this season, recording 506 points, 272 assists, 145 rebounds and 72 steals. His 8.8 assists per game led the Big Ten and ranked second in the nation.

College basketball fans were quick to celebrate Smith’s historic accomplishment.

“Damn I guess he’s going b2b like Edey,” a fan wrote.

“100% deserved. Anyone who says differently does not know ball,” one fan added.

“He's just good at basketball smh,” another fan noted.

“Deserved!” another fan wrote.

“Elite,” another fan added.

“Hell yeah,” another fan mentioned.

Braden Smith's rise to prominence

In his junior year, Braden Smith set Purdue’s record for career assists, reached the 1,000-point milestone, and secured his 500th career rebound. Smith played a key role in leading Purdue to a 21-10 overall record and a 13-7 mark in Big Ten play this season.

Smith has started every game for the Boilermakers since he arrived on campus, becoming a key piece of Purdue’s lineup.

He averaged 16.3 points, 8.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game this season, putting him among the top performers in the country.

Smith also becomes the fourth player to record at least 500 points, 270 assists, 140 rebounds and 70 steals in a single season, joining the likes of BYU's Kyle Collinsworth, California's Jason Kidd and Georgia Tech's Kenny Anderson.

Purdue makes Big Ten history

The Boilermakers are the first team in Big Ten history to win the award in three consecutive seasons, as Zach Edey claimed the award in 2023 and 2024.

In the 2022-23 season, Edey averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game, leading Purdue to a Big Ten regular season championship. The following year, Edey elevated his game, averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists per game while guiding the Boilermakers to a 34-5 record and a spot in the National Championship Game.

