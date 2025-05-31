“Going to come in and work hard”: Kansas’ latest signee Corbin Allen sends clear message on his first day with the Jayhawks

The Kansas Jayhawks have gotten a lot of attention this offseason for signing Darryn Peterson. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 1-ranked player in the nation. While he deserves all of the attention, the Jayhawks also made a few other key signings in this year's recruit class.

One of the players that is flying under the radar is three-star recruit Corbin Allen. As a three-star recruit, Allen does not get a lot of media attention. Despite that, he is excited and ready to give everything he has to the Jayhawks.

On Friday, the Kansas basketball Instagram account posted a picture and video of Allen as he arrived in Lawrence. In the video, Allen spoke passionately about what he plans to bring in his first season with the program.

"I'm feeling good. Ready to get to work. I'm going to come in and work hard, get everybody involved, rebound, play defense. Just do whatever the team needs me to do to win. Rock Chalk!" Allen said.

Allen played high school basketball for Oak Park High School in Kansas City, Missouri. He is a 6' 4" and 180 lbs shooting guard. He officially committed to the Jayhawks on May 16 and signed with the program four days later on May 20. He announced his commitment himself on X.

"Blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Kansas! Thank you God for guiding me, and thank you to my family, teammates, and coaches for always believing in me. Ready for this next chapter!

Corbin Allen will look to find his role in what should be an important season for Kansas

As a three-star recruit, it is not yet clear what kind of role Corbin Allen will play as a freshman. There is a decent chance he will get limited minutes or could even redshirt, depending on how preseason practices go.

Coach Bill Self is unlikely to give young players minutes for the sake of giving them experience this year. This coming season is set to be an important one for the Jayhawks because of the addition of Darryn Peterson.

While Peterson signing with Kansas is great for the program, it creates a sense of urgency. He is only expected to play one college season before declaring for the NBA draft. As a result, the window to win a national championship with him is only next year. So, Bill Self will need to be strict about who he gives big roles to around Peterson.

