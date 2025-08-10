"Going to have a dominant year": Dan Hurley expects Tarris Reed Jr. to step up next season at UConn

UConn coach Dan Hurley expects center Tarris Reed Jr to step up in the 2025-26 college basketball season after having a solid first year with the Huskies.

Hurley shared his expectation for the 6-foot-10 St. Louis, Missouri, native during a media availability session on Friday at the Werth Family UConn Basketball Champions Center. The two-time champion coach sees Reed having a breakout season, due to his aggressiveness and excellent work ethic during practice.

According to Hurley, Reed was able to learn the basic skills that UConn executes during the offseason. The center communicated effectively with teammates and provided screens on every offensive play.

"We've spent a lot of time with Tarris," Hurley said (Timestamp 17:19). "Tarris worked his a** off we've bet heavy that he's going to have a dominant year."

Reed transferred to UConn in 2024 after two seasons with Michigan. He had a career season with the Huskies, averaging 9.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.6 blocks per game in 35 games.

The center shot 67.0% from the field and had a modest 64.0% clip from the free-throw line. Reed experienced first-hand what it's like to play in the NCAA Tournament, as UConn was seeded eighth in the West Region.

He excelled in the first round against Oklahoma, tallying 12 points, seven rebounds and one assist. However, Reed was limited to five points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in UConn's second-round loss against eventual national champion Florida.

Reed excels during UConn team scrimmage

UConn center Tarris Reed was excellent in team scrimmages on Friday, scoring 26 points to lead the gray team to a 73-36 pounding of the blue squad, led by Alex Karaban and Solo Ball.

Reed didn't miss a field goal from the paint, leaidng the Kimani Young-coached team to its first win in the three-game series against the blue team, mentored by first-year assistant Mike Nardi.

The 6-foot-10 big man caught lob passes from transfer point guard Silas Demary Jr, finished through contact and generated second-chance opportunities on the offensive glass.

It was a great win for Reed's team, who lost the first two games by 10 and 12 points. Reed will be teaming up with 7-foot freshman Eric Reibe in manning the Huskies frontline this season.

Reibe, who helped Germany make the final of the FIBA U19 World Cup, is an exact opposite of the St. Louis, Missouri, native. He's more of a long-range shooter and uses finesse to outplay his rivals.

The 7-footer finished with 12 points, making two 3-pointers during the scrimmage.

