"Going to be a fan favorite" "Furph is a dog": Fans react as Dan Hurley's Australian recruit Jacob Furphy puts up impressive performance vs Team USA

Jacob Furphy, the Class of 2025 recruit from Australia and the NBA Global Academy, signed for the UConn Huskies on Oct. 29 last year. The 6-foot-4 small forward had a solid outing in Australia's 88-73 loss against the USA in the first game of the FIBA U19 World Cup.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein posted about his performance on X (formerly Twitter).

"Australian prospect Jacob Furphy is the sleeper in UConn's recruiting class. Had 24 today against Team USA in Switzerland. This is ONLY June, but the Huskies look like they could go 10-deep in 2025-26," the post read.

The hoops fans were amazed by his performance and shared their reactions.

"Furph is a dog," commented a fan.

"Going to be a fan favorite," added a fan.

More fans joined the comments section.

Fans react as Dan Hurley's Australian recruit Jacob Furphy puts up impressive performance vs Team USA

"Actually a sleeper kudos to hurley and team for scouting and signing him, Furphy is a huge asset and possibly australia's best player currently. this performance only proved that threre is more to come from the boy, defo looks like a first round pick in the nba draft," a fan commented.

"UConn has great depth at guard but just like last year they lack depth at center. Reibe is overrated. If reed gets in foul trouble one tourney game ...."

"Furph scored more than AJ Dybantsa!!!!!! Against a TEAM USA DEFENSE and conversely AJ only scored 18 against a Australia (didn’t watch the game," this fan was surprised.

"UConn going to have first round picks coming off the bench," another fan commented.

"They’ll be quite a bit better than this past season, will be a fun team to watch," a comment read.

Furphy dropped 24 points on 50.0% shooting, including 2-for-8 from the three-point line. He also grabbed four rebounds, dished out one assist and had two steals in 33:14 minutes.

Team USA defeats Australia despite Jacob Furphy's performance

Despite Jacob Furphy's strong outing, it was not enough as Team USA defeated Australia by an 88-73 scoreline to tip off the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland.

BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa finished with a team-high 18 points on 30.0% shooting and converted 12-of-15 of his free throws.

Team USA will now face France on Sunday, while Australia will lock horns with Cameroon.

