“Going to ruin Khaman (Maluach) like they did (Joel) Embiid”: Fans react as Duke star and Tre Johnson might land in Philadelphia

NBA draft consultant Rafael Barlowe offered insight into who the Philadelphia 76ers could select at No. 3 this year. Freshman phenoms Khaman Maluach from Duke and Tre Johnson from Texas are both possible third selections.

“Another name that's quietly gaining traction as a potential option for Philadelphia is Duke freshman Khaman Maluach,' Barlowe said on Monday, via NBA Big Board. "Another player in the mix? Texas guard Tre Johnson. Johnson, listed at 6-foot-6, led the SEC in scoring at 19.9 points per game while shooting 39% from three.”

Basketball fans reacted to Barlowe's insight. Many discussed what drafting Maluach would mean for 76ers star Joel Embiid.

"(They're) going to ruin Maluach like they did Embiid," a fan tweeted.

An X user says Philadelphia would ruin Khaman Maluach

"Embiid is gone lol," one fan wrote.

A fan says Joel Embiid is gone from the 76ers

"Maluach would be an insane reach at 3. They must not feel confident about Embiid's long term health if that's the case," another fan wrote.

A reply argues that Philadelphia drafting Maluach would mean Embiid isn't a long-term solution

"Maluach would be the best pick up. Embiid's not gonna be in the league much longer," a fan commented.

A fan says Maluach would be a better pickup than Johnson

Others hyped Johnson and argued that he would be the better selection for Philadelphia.

"Tre Johnson top 3 talks," one fan said.

A fan expresses excitement about Tre Johnson

"bro what Tre Johnson is WAY better," another fan wrote.

An X user says Johnson is better than Maluach

"Johnson yea KM not that early," one fan tweeted.

A reply says Johnson could be selected No. 3 but not Maluach

"Tre Johnson the best player in the class btw no bias," another fan tweeted.

An X user says Johnson is the best player in his draft class

What Khaman Maluach and Tre Johnson bring to the NBA draft

Khaman Maluach and Tre Johnson both entered the 2025 NBA draft after strong freshman campaigns. They are both projected to be first-round picks.

Maluach joined Duke as the No. 4 prospect in the 2024 class and the No. 1 center, according to 247Sports. In his only season with the Blue Devils, he recorded team second-bests in rebounds (6.6 rpg) and steals (1.3 spg). He added 8.6 ppg and shot 71.2%.

The big man has good size, defensive depth and has promising potential at the NBA level.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke

Meanwhile, Johnson was the No. 6 player in the 2024 class and was a standout for Texas last season. His 19.9 ppg led the Longhorns, and he added team second-bests in assists (2.7 apg) and steals (0.9 spg). The guard shot 42.7%, including 39.7% from beyond the arc. Johnson is a strong shot creator with excellent athleticism.

