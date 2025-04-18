"Going through the struggle is great": South Carolina's Joyce Edwards, Tessa Johnson, & more express excitement on being back to practice

Less than two weeks after their 2025 NCAA championship game loss to the UConn Huskies, the South Carolina players are back in the practice arena. In the video posted by the Gamecocks Instagram handle, Maryam Dauda, Joyce Edwards, Tessa Johnson and Raven Johnson highlight their emotions about getting back to court.

"Feels good, we got a little sweating, we got a little working," Dauda said.

"If you enjoy barely breathing, practice was great," Edwards added.

"You know, its for a good cause, winning is good," Dauda replied.

"I cannot light without coughing, that's how my lungs feel right now ... the feeling of getting better is great, going through the struggle is great," Edwards said

"Its for a good cause, just remember that," Dauda reiterated.

"Great to be back ... mostly ... in theory ... because we know it's good for us 🥴," the post read.

With injuries, the WNBA draft and transfer portal, there are plenty of roster changes that will hit South Carolina in the coming weeks.

The program will be without Te-Hina Paopao, Bree Hall and Sania Feagin next season as they marked their big league entry. Sakima Walker and MiLaysia Fulwiley join the list as they entered the transfer portal. However, the void didn't stay for long as the Gamecocks landed the nation's best scorer, Ta’Niya Latson (25.2 ppg last season), days after its championship game loss.

Who else is joining the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2024-25 season?

South Carolina has two incoming freshman recruits this year - Ayla McDowell and Agot Makeer. Both the forwards are top 25 talents in the 2025 class. Makeer also had offers from other top programs like UConn and Michigan State but chose Dawn Staley.

Currently, transfer additions only include Ta’Niya Latson. However, Staley is constantly eyeing experienced players that could help her young roster.

"There’s some things in the works that will make our team better," Staley said.

Despite its latest additions, South Carolina is left with four vacant scholarship options this offseason. With that, expect the 2024 NCAA champions to add some of the most impactful players from the portal.

