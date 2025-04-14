"Gonna make at least $400k in her first year": Fans left in disbelief as Paige Bueckers signs massive new contract with Unrivaled

Former UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers is signing a lucrative three-year with Unrivaled one night ahead of the WNBA Draft, ESPN reports. Details of the deal, other than the duration, weren't disclosed, but Bueckers is set to make more than what she would earn in the entirety of her rookie WNBA contract.
Fans reacted on social media, wondering what the former UConn would be making and congratulating her for making the decision.
"She's gonna make at least 400k in her first year of Unrivaled bruh this is crazy." a fan said.
"Good for her. They are going to really lean into her for promoting the league and her play style fits." another fan wrote.
"Paige will be a good fit for Unrivaled. Went to 2 games and it is different. But everything is way more chill than the W." a fan added.
Other fans called out the WNBA to guarantee better contracts for players and praised Unrivaled. While a new CBA is expected to be in the works this year, player's salaries are considerably lower than Unrivaled right now. If Paige Bueckers is selected as the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft, she will be making $78,831 in her rookie season.
"Dawg the first pick only gets 78k?? I knew the salaries in the W weren’t great but that seems so off of value, need to fix it," a fan wrote.
"Unrivaled cracked the code. The WNBA should be taking notes, and asking questions." another fan said.
"Great unrivaled be so fun to watch💪🏽🔥," a fan added.
Playing for Unrivaled will not prevent Paige Bueckers from entering the WNBA Draft or playing in the league, as their season are not played simultaneously. She is still expected to be the first name coming off the board to the Dallas Wings.
The three-on-three basketball reportedly exceeded $27 million in revenue in its inaugural season, even if it didn't have some of the marquee players in the WNBA, such as Caitlin Clark or A'ja Wilson.
Paige Bueckers' WNBA salary will be higher than Caitlin Clark's
Because Paige Bueckers is entering the league a year after Caitlin Clark, it's logical that her salary is higher than Clark's rookie deal. However, the former UConn star will also be making more than the Indiana Fever star's sophomore pay.
Clark is slated to make $78,066 in her second year in the League, slightly less than Bueckers' $78,831. In the case of both superstars, they can make far more by taking endorsement deals or, in Bueckers' case, playing at Unrivaled.
The WNBA Draft will be held tomorrow at 7:30 pm ET in New York City.
